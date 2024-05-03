NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 3

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

Game 6: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TNT, BSSW, SN360, SN, TVAS)

Over 6.5 goals: +125

Under 6.5 goals: -165

DAL puckline (-1.5 goals): +210

VGK puckline (+1.5 goals): -275

The Stars have won three straight games to take a 3-2 series lead and could eliminate the Golden Knights in Game 6. Dallas went 0-1-2 against Vegas in the regular season, but the Stars are outscoring the Golden Knights 10-6 during their winning streak. Three of the first five games of this series have had a goal differential of just one. The Stars and Golden Knights are tied with each other for the fifth-best power-play percentage (33.3) in the NHL this postseason.

Vegas center Jack Eichel has scored goals in three of the five games this series and has at least three shots on goal in four straight games. During the regular season, Eichel had two points (one goal, one assist) and 16 shots on goal in three games against the Stars. He leads Vegas in playoff goals (three), is tied with Ivan Barbashev for their lead in assists (four) and leads the Golden Knights in points (seven). For Dallas, Wyatt Johnston is on a three-game point streak with five points (three goals, two assists) and 17 shots on goal in the span. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has had points in four of the five games in this series totaling five points (one goal, four assists).

Game 6: Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, BSSO, SN, TVAS, CBC)

3-way moneyline

VAN regulation win: +170

Tied after regulation: +300

NSH regulation win: +125

The Predators lost each of their first two home games against the Canucks in this series but bounced back while facing elimination in Game 5 with a 2-1 road victory. Nashville was 23-16-2 at home in the regular season, but goalie Juuse Saros only has five wins in 15 career postseason decisions. Vancouver ranked second in the NHL in regulation wins (44; behind Winnipeg Jets’ 46) during the regular season, but goalie Thatcher Demko remains injured. Game 4 of this series went to overtime after the Canucks rallied from a two-goal deficit late in the third period, with forward Elias Lindholm scoring the game-winning goal.

Over the two games played in Nashville this series, Vancouver has been led by forwards J.T. Miller (five points; one goal, four assists) and Brock Boeser (four goals); they are also tied for the Canucks’ shots on goal lead (13 each) this postseason. Predators forward Filip Forsberg leads them with six points (two goals, four assists) and 14 shots on goal in five playoff games.

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca

U.S. Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg