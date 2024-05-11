NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 11

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

Game 4: New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC)

3-way moneyline

NYR regulation win: +185

Tied after regulation: +310

CAR regulation win: +115

The Rangers have a chance to sweep the Hurricanes after winning all three games in the series by one goal, including consecutive games in overtime. Three of Carolina’s eight games this postseason have gone to overtime, with two ending in double overtime. The Hurricanes were swept by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final last postseason, with each loss coming by one goal and two of those games going to overtime.

Rangers wing Alexis Lafrenière is tied with Jake Guentzel of the Hurricanes for the NHL lead in goals (three) during the second round and has had more than a point per game (five in three games) in the series against the Hurricanes. New York goalie Igor Shesterkin is 7-0 with a .935 save percentage this postseason, allowing three or fewer goals in each game. Carolina center Jordan Staal leads the NHL in shots on goal (15 in three games) during the second round.

Game 3: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS)

DAL puckline (+1.5 goals): -210

COL puckline (-1.5 goals): +165

The Stars-Avalanche series is tied 1-1 and shifts to Denver, where the Avalanche were 31-9-1 in the regular season and are 2-0 this postseason. Four of Colorado’s five playoff wins have come by multiple goals, with the only one-goal victory coming at Dallas in Game 1, when they rallied from being down by three goals. The Stars are 2-1 on the road this postseason, with the one loss being a 2-0 defeat at the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round.

Forward Roope Hintz leads Dallas with four points (one goal, three assists) in two games during the second round, and defenseman Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars in goals (two) and shots on goal (eight) in the series against the Avalanche. Colorado forward Valeri Nichushkin is tied with Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers for the NHL lead in playoff goals (each has scored nine in seven games). Avalanche forward Joel Kiviranta scored a goal on three shots on goal in Game 2 against his former team after returning from injury.

