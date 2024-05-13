NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 13

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Game 5: Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC)

Over 6.5 total goals: +140

Under 6.5 total goals: -190

The Rangers have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series after the Hurricanes had a 4-3 home win while facing elimination to force Game 5 at Madison Square Garden. New York is outscoring Carolina 9-8 at 5-on-5 in the series, but the Hurricanes are outshooting the Rangers by a 40-28 margin on average. Three of the four games have had totals of at least seven goals, and all four have been decided by one goal (with two ending in overtime).

Carolina center Sebastian Aho leads all players in this series with seven points (one goal, six assists) in four games. New York center Vincent Trocheck leads the NHL in power-play points (four in four games) during the second round of the playoffs, and wing Alexis Lafrenière has scored the most goals (four in four games) in the League over that span.

Game 4: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, FX-CA, SN, TVAS)

3-way moneyline

DAL regulation win: +180

Tied after regulation: +320

COL regulation win: +115

The Stars have a 2-1 lead over the Avalanche in the best-of-7 series, but the teams have each scored five goals at 5-on-5. Dallas has outscored Colorado 5-0 in the first period through three games and is now 3-1 on the road this postseason. Four of the Avalanche’s five playoff wins have come in regulation, while five of the Stars’ six victories have come in regulation. Colorado is slightly outshooting Dallas on average in the series, 28.7 to 25.7.

Forward Tyler Seguin leads the Stars in goals (three) and shots on goal (12) in the second round after scoring two goals on five shots on goal in Game 3. Forward Artturi Lehkonen is second on the Avalanche in playoff goals (five in eight games) behind Valeri Nichushkin (nine in eight games), tied for their second-most even-strength points (seven) behind Mikko Rantanen (nine) and tied for second on the team in shots on goal (27) behind Nathan MacKinnon (34)

