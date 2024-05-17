NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 17

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season

Game 6: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC)

FLA moneyline: -140

BOS moneyline: +120

The Panthers have a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Final against the Bruins in Game 6. Boston trails 3-2 in the series after winning Game 5 on the road. The Bruins have never won a playoff series when down 3-1 (0-25 all-time). The Panthers have scored at least three goals in each of their two road games against the Bruins in this series.

Florida captain Aleksander Barkov has eight points (three goals, five assists) during the series and at least one point in four of the first five games playing on the top line with forward Sam Reinhart, who scored a goal and had a game-high eight shots on goal in the Panthers' 2-1 loss in Game 5. Carter Verhaeghe only has one goal this series but has at least three shots on goal in four straight games. Boston wing Jake DeBrusk has five points (two goals, three assists) during the series and at least one point in four of five games. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy had a multipoint game (one goal, one assist) and six shots on goal in Game 5.

Game 6: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, SN, TVAS)

DAL puckline (+1.5 goals): -250

COL puckline (-1.5 goals): +190

The Stars have the opportunity to close the series in Colorado being up 3-2. Dallas has scored at least three goals in every game this round and ranks third in the NHL in road playoff wins the past two postseasons combined (eight). The Avalanche lead the NHL in goals per game this postseason (4.20), while the Stars are tied for sixth (3.00). Colorado is 3-5 at home through the last two postseasons. All but the first game of this series had a goal differential of at least two.

Wyatt Johnston leads Dallas with seven goals in 12 games and is tied for the fourth-most in the NHL this postseason. Johnston had a particularly impressive performance in Game 4 with three points (two goals, one assist) and eight shots on goal. The Avalanche are without their leading goal scorer, forward Valeri Nichushkin, who was placed in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Monday. In his absence forward Artturi Lehkonen could step up. He has six goals in 10 postseason games and is tied for seventh-most in the League. Defensemen Cale Makar of the Avalanche (five goals in 10 games) and Miro Heiskanen of the Stars (five goals in 12 games) are tied for most goals at their position these playoffs.

