NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 12

Game 4: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins (6:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS)

Over 5.5 total goals: +100

Under 5.5 total goals: -120

The Panthers have a 2-1 lead against the Bruins in their best-of-7 series, and each of their first three matchups of this postseason have had totals of at least six goals. The only team to score more goals than the Panthers (33 in eight games) during the playoffs is the Colorado Avalanche (36 in eight). Florida is 2-1 on the road this postseason, while Boston is 2-3 at home and also lost Games 5 and 7 to the Panthers at TD Garden last postseason.

Florida forward Sam Bennett returned from injury and had an assist in Game 3, giving him three points (one goal, two assists) in three games this postseason. Aleksander Barkov is on a four-game point streak with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in the span and has multiple points in two of the first three games of this series against Boston. For the Bruins, Jake DeBrusk has goals in two of his past three games and is playing on their top line with David Pastrnak. Boston forward Brad Marchand will miss Game 4 due to injury (upper body).

Game 3: Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN1, TBS, truTV, MAX)

3-way moneyline

VAN regulation win: +260

Tied after regulation: +330

EDM regulation win: -125

The Canucks have scored at least three goals in each game of this series and both teams have scored eight goals total in the span. Vancouver won all four regular season contests against the Oilers, outscoring Edmonton by a wide margin in the with 21 total goals for and seven against. The Oilers outshot the Canucks 31-19 in Game 2 and rank fifth in the postseason in shots on goal per game (29.1). Vancouver ranks last among all 16 teams that made the postseason in that category (20.5).

Zach Hyman is tied for the most goals during the postseason (nine in seven games) and has two goals, one assist and eight shots on goal in the first two games of this series. Leon Draisaitl had a four-point performance in Game 2 (one goal, three assists) and had multiple points in each game of the series. Brock Boeser scored a goal in Game 2 and leads the Canucks in goals this postseason with five in eight games. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov ranks second on the team in scoring with four goals.

