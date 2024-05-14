NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 14

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Game 5: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC)

BOS puckline (+1.5 goals): -145

FLA puckline (-1.5 goals): +115

The Panthers have a 3-1 lead on the Bruins in their best-of-7 series and look to advance to the Eastern Conference Final. Four of Florida’s seven wins this postseason have come by multiple goals, including Games 2 and 3 against Boston and its series-clinching win in the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning at home. Four of the Bruins’ six playoff losses have come by one goal, and they had a 5-1 road win against the Panthers in Game 1. Florida has outscored Boston 9-8 at 5-on-5 in this series.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand (upper body; day to day) leads them in playoff points (10 in 10 games) but did not play in their Game 4 loss. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is tied with Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers for the most points of any player in the second round (eight in four games; Draisaitl has eight in three games). Forward Jake DeBrusk leads Boston with four points (two goals, two assists) in four games during this series.

Game 4: Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN)

3-way moneyline

VAN regulation win: +270

Tied after regulation: +330

EDM regulation win: -125

The Canucks have a 2-1 lead against the Oilers in their best-of-7 series; they had a 4-3 road win in Game 3 despite being outshot 45-18. Vancouver has outscored Edmonton 7-5 at 5-on-5 in the series and has now won six of their seven matchups this season, with all six victories coming in regulation and the only loss (Game 2) coming in overtime. The Oilers are 2-2 at home this postseason, with one of those losses coming in overtime against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round.

Nikita Zadorov of Vancouver leads NHL defensemen in even-strength goals (four) this postseason and is tied for the most even-strength points (seven in nine games) at the position. Forwards Brock Boeser and Elias Lindholm are tied for the Canucks’ most goals (each has scored three in three games) in this series, while Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm quietly leads them in goals (three in three games) during the second round.

