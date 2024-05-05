NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 5

Game 7: Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSW, SN, TVAS)

3-way moneyline

VGK regulation win: +195

Tied after regulation: +310

DAL regulation win: +110

The defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights have won two of their three road games against the Stars in this series, with both of those victories coming in regulation; Vegas won its series against Dallas last postseason with a 6-0 road victory in Game 6. But the Stars have outscored the Golden Knights 9-8 at 5-on-5 in this year's series and outshot them 29.3 to 27.7 on average. Four of the six games of this series have had totals of five or fewer goals after Adin Hill had a 23-save shutout in Vegas’ 2-0 home win in Game 6.

Forward Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights with seven points (three goals, four assists) in six games this series, while Wyatt Johnston leads Dallas with six points (three goals, three assists) in six games, including the overtime goal in Game 3. Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin, acquired from the Calgary Flames prior to the NHL Trade Deadline, leads this series with two game-winning goals and has five points (two goals, three assists) in six games.

Vegas forward Tomas Hertl, another deadline acquisition from the San Jose Sharks, has five points (two goals, three assists) in four career Game 7s. Dallas forward Joe Pavelski has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 10 career Game 7s, while Johnston scored a goal in his first winner-take-all game last postseason when the Stars defeated the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round.

Game 1: Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (4 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS)

CAR puckline (-1.5 goals): +210

NYR puckline (+1.5 goals): -300

Over 5.5 total goals: +100

Under 5.5 total goals: -120

The Rangers won two of the three regular-season matchups against the Hurricanes, but Carolina had a 6-1 victory at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 2, led by two goals from forward Andrei Svechnikov. Rangers forward Chris Kreider led them with three points (two goals, one assist) in three regular-season games against the Hurricanes.

New York defeated Carolina in seven games during the 2022 playoffs and won all three of its home games in that series. The Rangers had two players with more than a point per game in that series, with defenseman Adam Fox and center Mika Zibanejad each having eight points in seven games; the Hurricanes were led by Sebastian Aho’s six points (two goals, four assists).

Center Vincent Trocheck, who played for the Hurricanes in that 2022 series, had six points (three goals, three assists) in four games for the Rangers during their first-round series sweep against the Washington Capitals. Forward Seth Jarvis led Carolina with seven points (three goals, four assists) in five games against the New York Islanders in the opening round.