NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 2

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

---

Game 6: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN, TBS, MAX)

3-way moneyline

BOS regulation win: +150

Tied after regulation: +310

TOR regulation win: +140

The Bruins have now lost five straight potential series-clinching games after their 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 5 at home. Boston is outscoring Toronto 9-8 at 5-on-5 in the series but being outshot 31.6 to 27.6 on average. All three of the Bruins’ victories in this series have come in regulation.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand ranks third in power-play points (six) during the Stanley Cup Playoffs behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (nine) and Leon Draisaitl (seven) and is tied for second among active NHL players in career postseason game-winning goals (13) behind Joe Pavelski (18) of the Dallas Stars. Maple Leafs rookie Joseph Woll has a .970 save percentage in 2 games this series. Toronto center Auston Matthews (illness) is expected to remain out for Game 6

