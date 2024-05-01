NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 1

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

Game 5: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, SN1, ESPN, BSW)

LAK puckline (+1.5 goals): -150

EDM puckline (-1.5 goals): +120

The Oilers have a chance to advance past the Kings for the third straight postseason; eight of their 11 victories in those three series combined have come by multiple goals. But Los Angeles has won four times in Edmonton over that same span, including a 5-4 overtime victory in Game 2 of this series. The Oilers are averaging the second-most goals per game (4.50) in the NHL this postseason behind the Colorado Avalanche (5.60), but the Kings have outscored them 10-9 at 5-on-5 in this series.

Edmonton forward Connor McDavid leads the League with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in four games this postseason, while Leon Draisaitl is the team’s shots on goal leader (17) and averaging two points per game (eight in four games; three goals, five assists). Kings forward Quinton Byfield leads them with four assists in four games in the first round; Adrian Kempe has their most goals (three in four games) in the series, giving him 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 17 career playoff games against the Oilers.

Game 5: Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS)

3-way moneyline:

VGK regulation win: +200

Tied after regulation: +320

DAL regulation win: +105

The Stars have won consecutive road games to tie the series 2-2 after the Golden Knights had regulation victories in the first two games of the series in Dallas. Three of the four games in this series have ended in regulation, but three of the six games during Vegas' six-game Western Conference Final victory against Dallas last postseason went to overtime. The Golden Knights, who are being outshot 32.0 to 27.3 on average in the series, are allowing the second most shots on goal per game among remaining playoff teams behind only the Kings (32.3).

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger has a .916 save percentage and two shutouts in 32 career playoff games. Golden Knights center Jack Eichel leads them with six points (three goals, three assists) in four games this postseason, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault leads the entire series in shots on goal (15). Brayden McNabb leads Vegas defensemen in the series with four points (two goals, two assists), more than Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore and Noah Hanifin.

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca

U.S. Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg