NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 10

Game 3: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC)

FLA puckline (-1.5 goals): +195

BOS puckline (+1.5 goals): -260

The Panthers-Bruins series is tied 1-1 with each game having a goal differential of at least four and each team scoring five 5-on-5 goals. Florida ranks third in the NHL in both goals per game (3.86) and shots on goal per game (33.1) and had a 5-3 road win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round. Boston is second in team save percentage (.934) behind the New York Rangers (.935) but 2-2 at home in the playoffs (both one-goal losses).

Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe leads them in goals (five in seven games) this postseason but has yet to score in the second round against the Bruins. Florida center Aleksander Barkov had four points (two goals, two assists) in Game 2, while Sam Reinhart had four assists. Forward Jake DeBrusk leads Boston with four goals in nine playoff games, and David Pastrnak has had four shots on goal in five of his past six games.

Game 2: Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, SN360, TNT, truTV, MAX)

3-way moneyline

EDM regulation win: +120

Tied after regulation: +320

VAN regulation win: +175

The Canucks rallied from being down by three goals for a 5-4 regulation win against the Oilers in Game 1 and have won all five games against Edmonton this season. All four of Edmonton’s victories against the Los Angeles Kings in the Western Conference First Round came in regulation, and four of Vancouver’s five wins this postseason have come in regulation.

The Oilers are averaging the second-most goals per game (4.33) this postseason, while the Canucks have scored the fewest (2.57) among the eight remaining playoff teams. But Edmonton forwards Leon Draisaitl (second in playoff points per game at 2.00 behind Connor McDavid’s 2.17) and Adam Henrique are day to day with undisclosed injuries and uncertain for Game 2. Canucks forward Dakota Joshua had a game-high three points (one goal, two assists) in the series opener, and frequent linemate Elias Lindholm also had a multipoint game (one goal, one assist) and led all players in Game 1 with five shots on goal.

