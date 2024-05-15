NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 15

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

Game 5: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS)

3-way moneyline:

COL regulation win: +185

Tied after regulation: +320

DAL regulation win: +110

The Stars have a 3-1 lead over the Avalanche in the best-of-7 series but are only 3-3 at home this postseason. Colorado, which is 3-2 on the road in the playoffs, remains without forward Valeri Nichushkin (NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program) for the rest of the season but is expected to have defenseman Devon Toews back from an illness. Dallas center Roope Hintz (upper body; day to day) is not expected to play in Game 5.

The Stars are outscoring the Avalanche 7-6 at 5-on-5 in the series and 4-2 on the power play. Only one of Colorado’s nine games this postseason have gone to overtime, while only two of Dallas’ 11 games have gone past regulation.

The Avalanche’s elite skaters Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen have each been held to one goal in four games during the second round. Stars forward Wyatt Johnston, who has emerged as a Conn Smythe Trophy contender, has a point per game this postseason (11 in 11 games) and leads them in goals (seven) and shots on goal (39). Defenseman Miro Heiskanen leads Dallas in playoff points (12 in 11 games) and leads all players in this series with seven points (three goals, four assists) in four games.

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca

U.S. Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg