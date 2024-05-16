NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 16

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

Game 6: New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS, CBC)

NYR puckline (+1.5 goals): -200

CAR puckline (-1.5 goals): +155

The Hurricanes have won consecutive games against the Rangers after trailing their series 3-0; their 4-1 victory in Game 5 was the only game of the series decided by more than one goal. Carolina is outscoring New York 11-9 at 5-on-5 and outshooting the Rangers 37.6 to 26.6 on average in the series. Since 2022, the Hurricanes have the most home playoff wins in the NHL (16); the Rangers are 7-11 on the road in that span.

Hurricanes wing Jake Guentzel leads them with three goals and 20 shots on goal in the second round. Center Sebastian Aho has had points in four of his past five games with a total of seven (one goal, six assists) in the span. Defenseman Brady Skjei has had points in four straight games against his former team in this series. Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière leads them with four goals and six even-strength points against the Hurricanes in this round.

Game 5: Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX)

EDM moneyline: -140

VAN moneyline: +120

The Oilers had a 3-2 win against the Canucks in Game 4 at home to tie the series 2-2. Each game of this second-round matchup has been decided by one goal. Three of the four games in this series have seen goal totals of at last seven, and Vancouver has a slight edge in 5-on-5 goals by an 8-7 margin. Edmonton only has one regulation win against Vancouver in eight games this season, but the Oilers also won Game 2 on the road in overtime.

Edmonton forwardLeon Draisaitl leads the NHL in playoff points (20 in nine games), while Connor McDavid ranks second (18) and defenseman Evan Bouchard is third (15). Wing Zach Hyman is tied for the most goals (nine in nine games) in the League this postseason. Vancouver wing Brock Boeser has had points in every game of this series and is tied with Aho for the NHL lead in even-strength points (10 in 10 games) this postseason. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov has had points in three of his past four games with five points (two goals, three assists) in the span.

