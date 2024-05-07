NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 7

Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC)

3-way moneyline

CAR regulation win: +135

Tied after regulation: +300

NYR regulation win: +160

The Rangers had a 4-3 home win in Game 1 against the Hurricanes to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series, led by center Mika Zibanejad’s three point game (two goals, one assist). New York won two of the three regular-season matchups against Carolina, but the Hurricanes had a 6-1 road win at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 2. All four of Carolina’s victories against the New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference First Round came in regulation, and three were by multiple goals.

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin is 5-0 to start the postseason with a .921 save percentage, and all of those victories have come in regulation. Hurricanes forward Jake Guentzel had an assist in Game 1, giving him 63 points (35 goals, 28 assists) in 64 career playoff games, and led all players with five shots on goal in the series opener.

Game 1: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, SN, TVAS)

Over 6.5 total goals: +100

Under 6.5 total goals: -120

The Stars look to keep the momentum going after their 2-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round. But while six straight Dallas playoff games have had totals of six or fewer goals, Colorado scored at least five goals in all five games against elite goalie Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets in the first round, with four of those games having totals of at least seven goals.

The Avalanche won three of the four regular-season matchups against the Stars, and three of those games had totals of at least nine goals. Dallas forward Tyler Seguin scored six goals in three regular-season games against Colorado. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon led them with seven points (three goals, four assists) and 25 shots on goal in four regular-season games against the Stars.