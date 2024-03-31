NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 31

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks (3:30 p.m. ET; SN360, SNP, TNT, MAX)

Over 6.5 total goals: +110

Under 6.5 total goals: -130

The Canucks rank sixth in the NHL in goals per game (3.45) and are leading the Pacific Division standings (98 points; 45-20-8) but are dealing with key injuries to forward Elias Lindholm and goalie Thatcher Demko. But Vancouver had Dakota Joshua, who has been a productive third-line forward this season, return from injury in their 3-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday; he has NHL career highs in goals (13), points (26 in 54 games) and plus/minus (plus-16).

The Canucks have had 11 of their past 12 games total six or fewer goals, going 7-4-1 in that span. The Ducks are 1-10-1 in their past 12 games, but four of those games have had totals of at least seven goals. Vancouver has won both games in the season series by a combined 5-2 margin, led by forward J.T. Miller’s three assists and Brock Boeser’s two goals in those two games. Forward Alex Killorn leads Anaheim in goals (seven) and points (eight in 15 games) since March 1.

