NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 20

1. Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS)

Over 6.5 total goals: +105

Under 6.5 total goals: -125

Since Feb. 1, the Maple Leafs rank second in the NHL in goals per game (3.85), while the Capitals are 12th (3.30). Washington has won three straight games and begins a four-game homestand only one point behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with two games in hand. The Maple Leafs had a 4-1 road win against the Capitals on Oct. 24, led by multipoint games from forward Auston Matthews and defenseman Morgan Rielly (one goal, one assist each).

Toronto is winless in consecutive games (0-1-1) for the first time since Jan. 11-16 but is 20-8-6 on the road this season. Matthews and William Nylander are tied for the Maple Leafs’ road points lead (each has 43 in 34 games). Capitals forward Dylan Strome leads them in goals (23) and points (53 in 67 games) this season. Forward Connor McMichael has three points (two goals, one assist) in his past four games and is tied with Alex Ovechkin for second among Washington’s current players in even-strength goals (11) behind Strome (18).

2. Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1, TVAS)

MIN moneyline: +125

LAK moneyline: -150

The Wild rank 18th in goals per game (3.09), and the Kings are right behind them in 19th (3.06). Minnesota, which is 6-0-2 in its past eight games, is currently three points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference but has played one more game than the defending Stanley Cup champions. Each team will be on the second of back-to-back games after winning Tuesday; Minnesota is 4-5-3 in 12 games this season when playing on no days rest, while Los Angeles is 2-6-2 in 10 such games.

The Kings are 5-1-1 in their past seven home games, and wing Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) could return to the lineup as early as Wednesday; he has 12 shots on goal in four games this season. Los Angeles had a 7-3 road win against Minnesota on Oct. 19, led by multipoint games from Pierre-Luc Dubois (two goals), Kevin Fiala (two assists) and Adrian Kempe (one goal, one assist). Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov is tied for 12th in the NHL in goals (leads Minnesota with 36) this season and has a five-game goal streak (six in span).

3. Arizona Coyotes at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW)

Over 2.5 shots on goal for Logan Stankoven: +130

Under 2.5 SOG for Stankoven: -166

The Stars forward is second among NHL rookies in points per game (0.82; nine in 11 games) behind Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks (0.98). He has 28 shots on goal in his first 11 games, which ranks second in his class in SOG per game (2.55) behind Bedard (3.04).

Stankoven, who has had at least three shots on goal in six of his 11 games, is playing on a strong third line with center Wyatt Johnston (four-game goal streak), and the Arizona Coyotes are allowing the ninth-most shots on goal per game (31.9) in the NHL this season.