NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 2

1. Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG)

CAR moneyline: +100

NYR moneyline: -120

The Rangers defeated the Hurricanes 2-1 on Nov. 2, and the teams rank first and second in the Metropolitan Division standings. New York leads the NHL in point percentage (.729) and has won six of its past eight games, including a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Rangers have won eight of the past 10 matchups against the Hurricanes dating to the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes have won three straight games, allowed a total of seven goals during the winning streak; Carolina is 6-for-13 (46.2 percent) on the power play over that span.

Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in his past three games and has a hand on 11 of their 13 goals in the span. Carolina forward Andrei Svechnikov has had multiple points in four straight games with nine points (four goals, five assists) in the span. Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin has scored a goal in four straight games, including a hat trick on Saturday, giving him 23 goals in 35 games; he scored 29 goals in 82 games last season.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSUN)

Over 6.5 total goals: +110

Under 6.5 total goals: -130

Since Nov. 4, the Jets lead the NHL in point percentage (.760, 18-5-0) and goal differential (plus-34). Winnipeg swept a home-and-home set with the Minnesota Wild this past weekend, extending its point streak to eight games (6-0-2). The Jets have allowed 16 goals over their past eight games and are allowing the fewest even-strength goals per game in the NHL (1.69). The Jets earned a 3-2 overtime win against the Lightning on Nov. 22 and have won three straight against them. The Lightning won 4-3 against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday following consecutive regulation losses after the holiday break.

Jets forward Nino Niederreiter has scored five goals in his past seven games and quietly has 18 goals in 57 games since joining the Jets last season, and forward Gabriel Vilardi has gone three straight games without a point but still has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 17 games. Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has scored goals in three straight games and has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in his past 13 games against the Jets.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO)

TOR puckline (+1.5 goals): -218

LAK puckline (-1.5 goals): +180

The Maple Leafs are 0-2-1 in their past three games and have just one win in their past six games (1-4-1). Toronto lost 3-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday and allowed two power-play goals in the loss. The Maple Leafs have allowed six power-play goals on 18 times shorthanded over their past six games; their penalty kill percentage (77.7) is tied for 22nd in the NHL, while the Kings lead the League in the category (86.5 percent). Los Angeles is 2-0-1 in its past three home games with each win coming by multiple goals.

Toronto is 7-2-2 against the Western Conference this season. Center Auston Matthews leads the NHL with 29 goals in 33 games and could reach 30 for the eighth straight time to start his career. Kings center Anze Kopitar has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his past 11 games. Forward Adrian Kempe has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past four games.