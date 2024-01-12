NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 12

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

1. Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars (8:00 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW, NHLN)

NSH moneyline: +145

DAL moneyline: -180

The Predators will play the Stars for the second time this week, earning a 4-3 win in their last matchup on Saturday. Nashville has lost two of their past three games, allowing at least five goals in both of those losses. For the Stars, they have won back-to-back contests and are 6-3-1 in their past 10. Dallas ranks second in the NHL in goals per game (3.68) this season, while Nashville is 18th in the category (3.10). The Predators are 1-1 in two games against the Stars this season, scoring six and allowing six goals in the span.

Tyler Seguin is on a four-game point streak with goals in every one of those games and a total of six points (five goals, one assist) in the span. Jason Robertson is on a three-game scoring streak as well and Matt Duchene has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his past six games. For the Predators, Filip Forsberg has points in three of his past four game with four points (three goals, one assist) in the span. He is on their top line with Ryan O'Reilly, who has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past five games and Gustav Nyquist, who has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his past nine games.

2. Philadelphia Flyers at Minnesota Wild (8:00 p.m. ET; BSNX, BSWI, NBCSP+, SN, TVAS)

PHI puckline (+1.5 goals): -245

MIN puckline (-1.5 goals): +200

The Flyers enter this matchup with just one regulation loss in their past four games and will visit the Wild, who are coming off back-to-back losses and have gone 4-6-0 in their past 10. Minnesota ranks 24th in the NHL in goals per game (2.88) this season and Philadelphia is right behind them tied for 25th (2.83). The Wild rank eighth in the NHL in offensive zone time (42.4%) this season per NHL EDGE. Philadelphia ranks sixth in terms of shots on goal per game (33.3) in the League.

Travis Konecny has points in eight of his past nine games with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in the span. He has upside on their top line with center Sean Couturier, who has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five games. Jamie Drysdale had a point in his Flyers debut and is seeing power-play time. For Minnesota, Mats Zuccarello ranks second on the team in points with 30 (six goals, 24 assists) in 31 games and is on their top line with Ryan Hartman and Matt Boldy. Center Joel Eriksson Ek also has points in two of his past three games.

3. Mason Marchment Points

Over 0.5 total points: +100

Under 0.5 total points: -130

The Stars wing has points in five of his past six games with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in the span. He has high production potential on a second line with Duchene and Seguin, in addition to seeing secondary power-play time. In two games against Nashville this season Marchment had a point and six shots on goal. Marchment has had at least a point in 12 of his 22 home games this season totaling 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).

