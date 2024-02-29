NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 29

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

1. Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE)

Over 5.5 total goals: -120

Under 5.5 total goals: +100

The Golden Knights are coming off a 6-2 road win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday and had a 2-1 win at home against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 11, with defenseman Alex Pietrangelo scoring the overtime goal. Forward Jack Eichel (knee), who remains out for Vegas, was the only player with multiple points (one goal, one assist) in the earlier meeting. Goalie backup Logan Thompson stopped 32 of 33 shots faced in the victory; starter Adin Hill (15 wins, two shutouts, .927 save percentage in 24 games this season) was out with an injury at the time.

Bruins center Charlie Coyle has four points (three goals, one assist) in his past four games and quietly has their third-most points (49 in 60 games) this season behind wings David Pastrnak (85) and Brad Marchand (53). Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy last season as most valuable player of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs has three straight multipoint games with seven points (four goals, three assists) in the span and leads the Golden Knights in goals (32; tied for ninth in NHL) this season.

2. Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSW, TSN3)

WPG moneyline: +115

DAL moneyline: -135

The Stars acquired defenseman Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, but he’s not expected to play Thursday. Dallas is 1-3-3 in its past seven games but 17-8-4 at home this season. The Jets, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak, tied with the Edmonton Oilers for the most points in the NHL (53; 25-7-3) since Dec. 1 and 16-8-3 on the road.

Dallas is 2-0-0 in the season series, winning both games at Winnipeg. Stars forwards Wyatt Johnston and Matt Duchene each have two points (one goal, one assist) in the two earlier matchups against the Jets, and goalie Jake Oettinger had a 27-save shutout in Winnipeg on Nov. 28. Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi has had multiple points in four of his past six games with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in the span playing mostly on the top line with elite forwards Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele.

3. Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, BSW)

LAK puckline (+1.5 goals): -205

VAN puckline (-1.5 goals): +170

The Kings have lost consecutive games and visit the Canucks, who are 4-4-2 in their past 10 games. Los Angeles ranks third in the NHL in shots on goal per game (33.6) and is allowing the third-fewest goals per game (2.67). Vancouver is allowing the eighth-fewest goals per game (2.80) and is scoring the third-most goals per game (3.62). The Kings have yet to play the Canucks this season but were 2-1-1 against them last season.

Kings forward Kevin Fiala has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past five games. Defenseman Drew Doughty has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past seven games. Vancouver forward J.T. Miller has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his past five games, and Brock Boeser has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past five games.

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca

U.S. Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg