NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 24

1. Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche (7:00 p.m. ET; NHLN, ALT, TVAS-D, SNW, SNO, SNE, CBC)

Over 6.5 total goals: -142

Under 6.5 total goals: +120

The Maple Leafs have won six consecutive games and will visit the Avalanche, who have won three of their past nine games. Toronto leads the NHL in goals per game (3.68) this season. Colorado is tied for the second-most goals per game in the League (3.64). Colorado has played Toronto once this season and won that game 5-3 on Jan. 13.

Auston Matthews has an impressive 13 points (10 goals, three assists) during his five-game point streak. William Nylander has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his past six and Mitchell Marner has 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) across his past nine. For the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon has 73 points (28 goals, 45 assists) in his last 42 games. Defenseman Jack Johnson is on a three-game point streak with four points (one goal, three assists) in the span.

2. Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks (7:00 p.m. ET; CITY, SNP, NESN)

BOS puckline (+1.5 goals): -270

VAN puckline (-1.5 goals): +220

The Canucks are tied for the second most goals per game (3.64) in the League this season, while Boston is tied for 10th in the category (3.34). The Bruins won their only game against the Canucks this season 4-0 on Feb. 8. Boston is 4-3-3 in their past 10 games and will visit Vancouver, who have lost four consecutive games.

David Pastrnak has 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in his past 27 games. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past six and forward Trent Frederic has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past four games. Canucks forward J.T. Miller has six points, including five goals, during his three-game point streak.

3. Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames (10:00 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY)

EDM moneyline: -175

CGY moneyline: +145

Edmonton ranks fifth in the NHL in goals per game (3.56), whereas Calgary is 17th in the category (3.07). The Oilers are averaging the second-most shots on goal per game in the league (33.7), as compared to the Flames ranking 12th in the category (31.4). Edmonton has won both games against Calgary this season, scoring eight goals for and allowing three goals against in the span.

Connor McDavid has 16 assists in his past six games and in that same span Leon Draisaitl has 10 points (four goals, six assists). Zach Hyman is on a three-game scoring streak with nine shots on goal in the span. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm has four assists in his past four games. For Calgary forward Nazem Kadri has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past four games. He has notable lineup placement on their top man advantage unit with Jonathan Huberdeau, Andrei Kuzmenko, MacKenzie Weegar and Yegor Sharangovich.