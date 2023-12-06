NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 6

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, SN1, TNT, MAX)

Over 6.5 total goals: -130

Under 6.5 total goals: +110

In terms of shots on goal per game, Carolina (34.6, first) and Edmonton (33.4, tied for third) rank near the top of the NHL, but the teams are near the bottom of the League in save percentage (Hurricanes: .870; last; Oilers: .874; third worst). The Oilers have won four straight games, with goalie Stuart Skinner having a .931 save percentage over that span, and are 6-3-0 under new coach Kris Knoblauch. The Hurricanes are 6-7-0 on the road this season after a 2-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Carolina defeated Edmonton 6-3 at home on Nov. 22. Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen leads them in goals (11) this season, has totaled 18 shots on goal over his past five games and had a multipoint game (one goal, one assist) against Edmonton earlier in the season. Oilers wing Zach Hyman quietly leads them in goals (12), even-strength points (17) and shots on goal (71) and scored two goals on five shots on goal in that game against the Hurricanes.

2. Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT)

DAL puckline (+1.5 goals): -245

FLA puckline (-1.5 goals): +200

Dallas split its home-and-home set with the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning 8-1 at home on Saturday but then losing 4-0 on the road Monday. The Stars, despite the loss, are 8-2-2 on the road, and the Panthers are 7-4-0 at home with four of those wins coming by multiple goals. The Stars are tied for the eighth-best team save percentage (.910) in the NHL, and the Panthers, who now have all their top defensemen healthy, are not far behind in 10th (.908).

Florida defenseman Brandon Montour has no goals and two assists in eight games since returning from injury but has had high shots on goal outputs lately with five in their 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday and four in their 2-1 shootout loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 28. Montour, who missed the start of the season after shoulder surgery, was tied for seventh among NHL defensemen in goals (16) last season. Florida forward Sam Reinhart is tied for second in the NHL in goals (16) behind Brock Boeser (18) of the Vancouver Canucks. Forward Joe Pavelski, at 39 years old, leads the Stars in goals (11) and points (24 in 23 games).

3. Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW)

VGK moneyline: -165

STL moneyline: +140

Vegas and St. Louis conclude their home-and-home set after the Blues defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 on Monday with forward Pavel Buchnevich scoring the overtime goal. The Blues are 7-3-0 at home, while the Golden Knights are 3-3-3 in their past nine road games. St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington is 5-1-0 with a .930 save percentage and one shutout at home this season.

The Golden Knights remain without goalie Adin Hill (lower body) and defenseman Shea Theodore (upper body; injured reserve), but Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) and 43 shots on goal in 12 career games against St. Louis, his former team, and backup goalie Logan Thompson is 6-3-3 with a .919 save percentage in 13 games, including 25 saves on 27 shots faced against St. Louis earlier in the week.

