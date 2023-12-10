NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 10

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Betting lines provided by Betway

1. Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BSW, MSG)

Over 6 total goals: -120

Under 6 total goals: +100

Two of the top five teams in the NHL standings face off when the Rangers (18-6-1, 37 points; tied for third) host the Kings (16-4-4, 36 points, fifth). The teams will be on the second of back-to-back games after each lost Saturday; Los Angeles led 2-0 in the third period at the New York Islanders but fell 3-2 in overtime, while New York was shut out 4-0 at the Washington Capitals. It was the Kings’ first road defeat after they won an NHL-record 11 straight such games to begin the season.

Los Angeles and New York are each among the NHL’s team save percentage leaders; the Kings are fourth (.916) and the Rangers are tied for eighth (.908). Forward Adrian Kempe has a four-game point streak with five points (one goal, four assists) in the span and is tied with Kevin Fiala for the Kings’ most points (25 in 24 games). Rangers defenseman Adam Fox has five assists, three on the power play, in five games since returning from injury.

2. San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN)

SJS moneyline: +265

VGK moneyline: -355

The defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights are 4-0-1 in their past five games, outscoring their opponents 21-8 over that span. The Sharks are 5-2-0 in their past seven games, with road wins against the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings (in Patrick Kane’s season debut) in that span. But Vegas is 2-0-0 against San Jose this season, outscoring them 9-1 in the season series. Vegas’ top point producers against San Jose this season are defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (four) and forwards William Karlsson (four) and Michael Amadio (three).

San Jose forward William Eklund has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past four games, and Tomas Hertl and Mikael Granlund have four-game point streaks. Vegas has been dealing with injuries to defensemen Shea Theodore, Alec Martinez and goalie Adin Hill, but forward Ivan Barbashev has bounced back after a slow start to the season with six points (one goal, five assists) in his past five games.

3. Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCH, SN)

WSH puckline (-1.5 goals): +154

CHI puckline (+1.5 goals): -185

The teams will be on the second of back-to-back games; the Capitals snapped a three-game winless streak with a win against the Rangers on Saturday, and Chicago has consecutive home wins against the Anaheim Ducks (1-0 on Thursday) and St. Louis Blues (3-1 on Saturday). Washington and Chicago are tied with each other for the second fewest goals per game (2.42) ahead of only San Jose (2.15).

This will be the first matchup between Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin, who ranks second in NHL history in goals (827; behind Wayne Gretzky’s 894) and Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard, who leads his class with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in his first 26 games. Ovechkin has been held without a goal over his past nine games but has a high shot volume (30 shots on goal) in the span. Bedard has only scored one goal in his past nine games but also has 30 shots on goal in the span.

