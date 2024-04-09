NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 9

1. New York Rangers at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2)

NYR moneyline: -130

NYI moneyline: +110

The Rangers have won both games against the Islanders so far this season, outscoring them 11-7. Forwards Artemi Panarin of the Rangers and Brock Nelson of the Islanders lead the season series in points (four in two games; each has one goal, three assists), and Bo Horvat has the most goals (three in two games). Panarin scored the overtime goal to help the Rangers win the 2024 NHL Stadium Series game against the Islanders at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 18.

The Islanders are on a four-game winning streak and have moved into the third spot of the Metropolitan Division standings with five games remaining, but four teams are within two points of them for that spot and/or the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. The Rangers are 13-3-0 in their past 16 games, including three straight wins, and are leading the race for the Presidents’ Trophy (110 points; three ahead of Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins).

2. Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; ESPN)

3-way moneyline:

WSH regulation win: +190

Draw at end of regulation: +310

DET regulation win: +105

The Capitals are 0-4-2 in their past six games but are still only one point behind the Red Wings for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference; the Pittsburgh Penguins are also tied with Detroit for that spot but have played one more game. Washington has 11 overtime losses this season (tied for seventh most in NHL). Three of the Red Wings’ past nine games and four of the Capitals’ past nine games have ended in overtime or shootout.

Washington forward Alex Ovechkin has 34 points (21 goals, 13 assists) in his past 32 games and is one goal away from 30 (29 in 74 games) this season; he has scored 851 career goals, only 43 behind Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history (894). Forward Lucas Raymond had a multipoint game (one goal, one assist) and five shots on goal in the Red Wings’ 3-1 home win against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday and leads Detroit in points (63 in 77 games) and even-strength points (47) this season.

3. Buffalo Sabres at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, MSG-B)

Over 6.5 total goals: +100

Under 6.5 total goals: -120

The Stars are averaging the second-most goals per game (3.68) in the NHL this season behind the Colorado Avalanche (3.71), while the Sabres rank 22nd (2.97). Buffalo is five points out of the final Stanley Cup Playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with four games remaining. Dallas, which is contending for the Presidents’ Trophy and leads the Central Division (five points ahead of Colorado), had a 2-1 win at Buffalo on Feb. 6, with Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopping 47 of 48 shots faced in the victory. Oettinger is on a seven-game winning streak with a .943 save percentage and two shutouts in the span.

Forward Wyatt Johnston has 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in his past 15 games and, at 20 years old, leads the Stars with 31 goals this season. Sabres forward Tage Thompson, who scored their lone goal in the loss to Dallas earlier in the season, has 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in his past 14 games.