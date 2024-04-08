NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 8

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, SN-PIT)

PIT moneyline: +135 TOR moneyline: -165

The Penguins have won four consecutive games and will visit the Maple Leafs, who are 6-4-0 in their past 10. Toronto has won four of its past five games. Pittsburgh has played two games against Toronto this season, going 1-1-0 in the span. The Penguins scored three goals across the two matchups and the Maple Leafs scored nine.

For the Penguins, Sidney Crosby has 16 points, including seven goals, in his past eight games. He is playing on a line with Bryan Rust, who has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past eight. Michael Bunting is on a three-game point streak with six points (two goals, four assists) in the span. Auston Matthews has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in his past 10 games. Maple Leafs rookie Matthew Knies has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past six. Defenseman Morgan Rielly has seven assists in his past eight.

2. Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SCRIPPS)

VGK puckline (+1.5 goals): -250

VAN puckline (-1.5 goals): +190

The Golden Knights are 7-2-1 in their past 10 and will visit the Canucks, who are 5-5-0 in the same span. Vancouver has the seventh-most goals per game (3.42) in the League, while Vegas is tied for 13th in the category (3.21). The Golden Knights are 2-1-0 in three games this season against the Canucks, scoring 11 goals and allowing seven.

For the Golden Knights, William Karlsson has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past six games. Anthony Mantha has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past seven. Jack Eichel has points in four of his past five games with five points (three goals, two assists). For Vancouver, J.T. Miller has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in his past 21 games. Defenseman Quinn Hughes has five points, including three goals in his past four.

