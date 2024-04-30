NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 30

1. Game 5: Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNW, ALT, ESPN)

Over 7.5 total goals: +190

Under 7.5 total goals: -260

Two of the four games in this series have had goal totals greater than seven (13 in Game 1, eight in Game 3). The Avalanche, who have a chance to advance after winning three straight games since their loss in the series opener, are leading all playoff teams in goals per game (5.50). The Jets rank seventh in goals per game (3.00) but are allowing the most shots on goal per game during the playoffs; they are being outshot 38.3 to 26.0 on average.

Colorado has six players averaging more than a point per game this postseason: defenseman Cale Makar (eight in four games), forwards Nathan MacKinnon, Artturi Lehkonen (each has seven in four), Mikko Rantanen, Valeri Nichushkin (each has six in four) and Casey Mittelstadt (five in four). Nichushkin is tied with Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers for the most goals (six each) in the NHL this playoffs. Forward Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg with five points (two goals, three assists) in four games this postseason. Jets forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Sean Monahan are still without a goal this postseason despite double-digit shots on goal totals (12 each)

2. Game 5: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC)]

TOR puckline (+1.5 goals): -200

BOS puckline (-1.5 goals): +155

The Bruins have a chance to advance after winning three of the first four games of the series against the Maple Leafs, with all three of their victories coming by multiple goals. Boston has the second-best power-play percentage (46.2) in the NHL this postseason behind only Edmonton (53.3) and is outscoring Toronto by an 8-6 margin at 5-on-5.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand leads the series in points (eight in four games) and now has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 25 career playoff games against the Maple Leafs. Forward Max Domi quietly leads Toronto in even-strength points (three in four games) this series.

3. Game 5: Nashville Predators at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS2, BSSO, TBS, MAX)

3-way moneyline:

NSH regulation win: +155

Draw at end of regulation: +310

VAN regulation win: +135

The Canucks rallied from down two goals late in the third period of Game 4 to force overtime and then won on forward Elias Lindholm’s overtime goal. Vancouver has a chance to advance at home, where it defeated Nashville 4-2 in Game 1 before losing 4-1 in Game 2. The teams are tied in 5-on-5 goals this series (six each).

Canucks right wing Brock Boeser is tied for second in the NHL in even-strength goals (three) this postseason behind Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe (four). Predators rookie forward Luke Evangelista is tied with Filip Forsberg for their lead in shots on goal (12 each). Vancouver forward J.T. Miller leads the series with six points (one goal, five assists) in four games.