NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 27

Betting lines provided by Betway

1. Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSUN, BSFL, SNP, SNW, )

FLA moneyline: -125

TBL moneyline: +105



The Panthers have won the first three games of this series against the Lightning and look to advance to the second round of the playoffs with a win in Game 4. Two out of the first three games of this series had a goal differential of one. Florida won two out of three of their regular season meetings, scoring 15 goals and allowing nine. The Lightning ranked fifth in the League in goals per game (3.51) during the regular season and outscored the Panthers, who ranked 11th in the category (3.23).

Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk has points in all three games of this series with five total (three goals, two assists) in the span. Tkachuk has also had at least four shots on goal in each of his past three. Carter Verhaeghe has five points (two goals, three assists) in this series. Sam Reinhart has goals in two of his past three and has 14 shots on goal in the span. For the Lightning, Nikita Kucherov has a point in each game of the series but has yet to score a goal. He had an assist and four shots on goal in Game 3. Steven Stamkos is on a three-game scoring streak with four total points in the span.

2. Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN, TBS, truTV, MAX)

BOS puckline (+1.5 goals): -260

TOR puckline (-1.5 goals): +200



The Maple Leafs look to even out the series against the Bruins at home in Game 4. Toronto went 0-2-2 in four regular season games against Boston but finished the year second in goals per game (3.63). Boston was tied for 13th in that category (3.21). The Maple Leafs won their only game of the series by a goal differential of one. The Bruins won their two games by a goal differential of at least two.

Brad Marchand has points in each game of this series with six points (two goals, four assists) in the span. He had a three-point performance in Game 3 with two goals, one assist and six shots on goal. Jake DeBrusk has goals in two of his past three games with three total goals in the span. For Toronto, Auston Matthews had a three-point performance in Game 2 with one goal, two assists and eight shots on goal.

3. Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights (10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSW, SN360, SN, TVAS)

Over 5.5 total goals: -135

Under 5.5 total goals: +110

The Golden Knights have a 2-0 series lead over the Stars and have outscored them 7-4 in this series. During the regular season Dallas went 0-1-2 in three games against Vegas. The Stars ranked third in the League in goals per game (3.59) during the regular season, compared to Vegas being tied for 13th in the category (3.21). Dallas also allowed the eighth-fewest goals per game (2.83) in the regular season and Vegas was tied for the 11th-fewest (2.96).

Jason Robertson has goals in back-to-back games to start the series. Defenseman Miro Heiskanen has assists in his past two. For Vegas, Jonathan Marchessault has goals in each of the first two games of the first round and three total points in the span. He had 10 shots on goal in three regular season games against Dallas. Jack Eichel had two points in Game 2 with one goal, one assist and five shots on goal.

