NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 24

1. Game 2: Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360)

3-way moneyline:

VGK regulation win: +200

Draw at end of regulation: +320

DAL regulation win: +105

The Golden Knights had a 4-3 road regulation win against the Stars in Game 1 and have won all four games in the season series, with two of the regular-season victories coming in extra time. Vegas also defeated Dallas in six games during the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. But the Stars outscored the Golden Knights 3-2 at 5-on-5 in Game 1 and also heavily outshot them 29-15.

Vegas wing Mark Stone (lacerated spleen) returned and scored a power-play goal in the series opener; he had 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 22 games last postseason, including a championship-clinching hat trick in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl, acquired from the San Jose Sharks on March 8, also scored a power-play goal in the series opener and now has 17 goals in his past 30 playoff games; Vegas defenseman Noah Hanifin, another NHL Trade Deadline addition (from Calgary Flames) had two assists.

Stars forward Jamie Benn scored a goal and had the most shots on goal (seven) of any player in Game 1 and is better than a point per game (27 in past 22 games) since Feb. 29 on a line with mostly forwards Wyatt Johnston (led them with 32 goals in regular season) and rookie Logan Stankoven (assist in opener).

2. Game 3: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN, ESPN)

Over 5.5 total goals: -125

Under 5.5 total goals: +105

The Maple Leafs rallied from down 1-0 and 2-1 in Game 2 for a 3-2 road win against the Bruins to even their best-of-7 series, 1-1. The goal totals so far in the series were five in Game 1 and six in Game 2, and each team has scored three 5-on-5 goals so far. Boston started goalie Jeremy Swayman (one goal allowed on 36 shots faced) in their Game 1 win before turning to Linus Ullmark, who allowed three goals on 34 shots faced in the Game 2 loss.

The Bruins had the third-best team save percentage in the regular season (.912), while the Maple Leafs were tied for 23rd (.893). Toronto ranked second in regular-season goals per game (3.63), and Boston finished tied for 13th (3.21). Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews led all players in Game 2 with three points (one goal, two assists) and eight shots on goal; he led the NHL in goals (69) during the regular season. Bruins wing Jake DeBrusk leads them with four points (two goals, two assists) so far in this series.

3. Game 2: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, BSW, TBS, MAX)

LAK puckline (+1.5 goals): -160

EDM puckline (-1.5 goals): +125

The Oilers had a 7-4 home win against the Kings in Game 1, led by forward Connor McDavid’s five assists and four-point games from his linemate Zach Hyman (three goals, one assist) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (four assists). But Los Angeles outscored Edmonton 4-3 at 5-on-5 in the series opener and was 22-15-4 on the road in the regular season.

The Oilers have won four of their five games against the Kings in the season series, including all three of their home games, with each victory at Rogers Place coming by multiple goals. Edmonton now has 13 wins in its past 19 home games since the beginning of February, with 11 of those victories coming by multiple goals. Kings forward Adrian Kempe had multiple points (one goal, one assist) in Game 1, giving him 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 14 career playoff games against the Oilers.