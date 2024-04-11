NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 11

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSDET, SNP, SNE, TVAS)

3-way moneyline:

DET regulation win: +195

Draw at end of regulation: +310

PIT regulation win: +100

The Penguins are 6-0-3 in their past nine games with all six of those victories coming in regulation. Each team has won its home game so far in the season series by a 6-3 margin; Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson leads the season series with four points (one goal, three assists) in the two games against Detroit. The Penguins have more regulation wins (31; tied for 15th) than the Red Wings (27; tied for 23rd) this season but are tied for the fourth-most overtime/shootout losses (12) in the NHL.

In terms of NHL standings points since Feb. 29, only the San Jose Sharks (10 points; 3-14-4) have fewer than Detroit (12; 5-12-2) over that span. Red Wings forward Patrick Kane has scored goals in six of his past nine games and has 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 46 games since signing with them. Penguins forward Michael Bunting had six shots on goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday and has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) and 46 SOG in 17 games since being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes prior to the NHL Trade Deadline.

2. Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS)

Over 6.5 total goals: +110

Under 6.5 total goals: -140

The Canadiens are 5-5-0 in their past 10 games and visit the Islanders, who have won five straight games and are 7-3-0 in their past 10. Montreal is coming off a 9-3 win as the spoiler against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. The Canadiens have allowed at least four goals in three of their past four games. New York has scored four goals in two of its past three games and allowed no more than two in any of its past four. The Canadiens are scoring the sixth-fewest goals per game (2.79) in the NHL this season, while Islanders are tied for the 10th fewest (2.96).

Montreal forward Juraj Slafkovsky has seven points, including four goals, in his past five games playing on the top line with center Nick Suzuki, who has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his past nine, and Cole Caufield, who has five points (four goals, one assist) in his past five. Islanders forward Mathew Barzal has six assists in his past five games, and his linemate Bo Horvat has five points, including four goals, in that same span. New York goalie Semyon Varlamov is 6-1-1 with a .932 save percentage and one shutout in his past eight games and expected to start again Thursday over Ilya Sorokin for Patrick Roy, who also coached Varlamov with the Colorado Avalanche earlier in their careers.

3. Washington Capitals at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG-B)

WSH puckline (+1.5 goals): -240

BUF puckline (-1.5 goals): +180

The Sabres have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention but, since Feb. 25, are 8-3-0 at home with wins against fringe playoff teams in the Vegas Golden Knights, Red Wings, Islanders, Capitals and Flyers -- each coming by multiple goals. Washington had a 2-1 road win against Detroit on Tuesday to snap its previous six-game winless streak (0-4-2). Each of the Capitals' past nine regulation losses have come by multiple goals.

Washington forward Alex Ovechkin scored a goal to set an NHL record with the 18th 30-goal season of his career. Buffalo forward Alex Tuch has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in his past 12 games, including a four-game point streak.

