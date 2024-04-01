NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 1

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP)

NYI moneyline: +100

PHI moneyline: -120

The Flyers are scoring the ninth-fewest goals per game in the NHL this season (2.87), while the Islanders are tied for the 11th-fewest (2.95). Philadelphia ranks third in the League in shots on goal per game (33.2) compared to New York, which ranks 20th in the category (30.1). The Islanders are 1-0-1 in two games against the Flyers this season, winning the first matchup 3-2 on Nov. 22 before a 1-0 shootout loss Nov. 25.

New York defenseman Ryan Pulock has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past five games and is seeing second power-play time. Flyers rookie Tyson Foerster has scored goals in three of his past five games and is playing on the top line with forwards Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny.

2. Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSFL)

Over 6.5 total goals: +100

Under 6.5 total goals: -120

The Panthers have the second-most shots on goal per game (33.4) in the NHL this season and visit the Maple Leafs, who rank seventh in the category (32.8). Toronto is averaging the third-most goals per game in the League (3.62), and Florida is tied for 13th (3.19). The Panthers are 1-0-1 in two games against the Maple Leafs this season. Toronto has scored eight goals over its past two games.

Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his past seven games. Rookie Matthew Knies has three assists in his past three. For Florida, Aleksander Barkov has five points, including three goals, during his three-game point streak, and Sam Reinhart has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past five.

3. Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, BSW)

LAK puckline (+1.5 goals): -260

WPG puckline (-1.5 goals): +200

The Kings are tied for 16th in goals per game (3.07) compared to the Jets being tied for 18th (3.03). Each team is coming off consecutive losses, and the teams have split the season series so far, with each team earning a road victory by multiple goals.

For Los Angeles, forwards Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar each has 10 points in his past six games. Kempe has two goals and eight assists in the span, while Kopitar has five goals and five assists. Winnipeg forward Nikolaj Ehlers has three points (one goal, two assists) in his past three games and totaled 10 shots on goal over his past two. Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi, who returned to the lineup Saturday, had four points (one goal, three assists) against the Kings, his former team, on Dec. 13.

