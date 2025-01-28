4 Nations Face-Off could help Werenski reach another level with Blue Jackets

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2024-25 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher.

In this edition, Don Granato, a former assistant with the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres, and head coach with the Sabres, writes about one of his former players, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski.

As coaches, it's our job to push people to achieve more. It's understood that we have to push people out of their comfort zone, and for most people, this encompasses telling them something they don't want to hear: "More discipline, more sacrifice and development" or "The need to play within the system."

For a unique few, it's the opposite. They are told what every player would love to be told. In a not-formal way, they are told that they are special. These are the few that have seemingly no limit to their potential, the truly gifted that need only a bit more support to fuel a confidence necessary to become dominant. I've been fortunate to be around several guys like this. Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Quinn Hughes and Patrick Kane come to mind, but there's a sleeping giant I've been anticipating an emergence from, and he is Zach Werenski.

I coached Werenski with the U17 team at USA Hockey's National Team Development Program in 2013-14. As Zach's confidence started to take off, I began pushing him in a different way, telling him, "You are talented enough, and if you work hard enough, you can win the Norris Trophy." My thought was, "This is not unrealistic, and it may be just the nudge Zach needs to go after his potential with more confidence and conviction." I knew he was as talented as any elite player I'd been around, and I felt he should look at himself in that manner as well, so why not challenge him with the thought of becoming the top defenseman in the NHL one day?

Fast forward to today: He has established himself as a Norris Trophy candidate this season and will participate in two marquee NHL events.

The 27-year-old has 54 points (16 goals, 38 assists) in 50 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets and competing with two Norris winners to lead NHL defenseman in scoring: Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (56 points; 18 goals, 38 assists in 51 games) and Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (56 points; 14 goals, 42 assists in 45 games).

Zach will play for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, a best-on-best tournament against Canada, Finland and Sweden in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20. Then he and the Blue Jackets will face the Detroit Red Wings in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on March 1 (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, TVAS-D, FX-CA).