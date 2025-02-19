U.S. inspired by 'Miracle' heading into 4 Nations Face-Off final

BOSTON -- Kurt Russell, of all people, should be thanked for the United States being on the brink of adding another significant trophy to its mantle.

That's right, the legendary actor is one of the main influences in the journey most of the American players have made to the championship of the 4 Nations Face-Off against Canada at TD Garden on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, SN, TVAS).

How, you ask?

Twenty-one years ago, Russell took on the task of playing Herb Brooks, the legendary, hard-nosed, inspirational coach who led a rag-tag group of upstart hockey players to a gold medal in the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, upsetting the supposedly unbeatable Soviet Union along the way.

That improbable 4-3 victory on Feb. 22, 1980, became known as the "Miracle on Ice," because of the call by broadcaster Al Michaels, who screamed: "Do you believe in miracles? Yes!" as the final seconds evaporated.

"Miracle," the movie, tells the story -- through the eyes of Brooks -- of how the college-aged Americans engineered an upset of the older, mostly professional Russian team before defeating Finland two days later for the gold medal.

"When you think about USA Hockey, you think of 'Miracle,' the movie," said Jake Guentzel, a forward on this American team.