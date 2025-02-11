Kekalainen talks Finland's strengths at 4 Nations Face-Off in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com’s Q&A feature called “Sitting Down with …” we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Jarmo Kekalainen, the former general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jarmo Kekalainen can’t wait for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The longtime executive is an assistant GM for Finland, which opens against the United States at Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

He has been part of Finland’s management team for multiple best-on-best tournaments, going back to the 2004 World Cup of Hockey, when Finland lost the final 3-2 to Canada in Toronto.

This time, Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States will play seven games over nine days, culminating with the championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 20.

“There’s always something special about it, because you’re with Team Finland,” he said. “You’re with your country. You’re with the national team. In 2004, we went all the way to the final and lost to Canada in a very tight game. That was a great, great event -- great tournament -- and that’s what I’m looking forward to as well.”

In an interview with NHL.com, Kekalainen shared his thoughts about the tournament, his former team in Columbus and his desire to return to the NHL.

What excites you most about the 4 Nations? What has your role been for Finland?

“Obviously, competing and seeing the best-on-best, which hasn’t been seen [since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 in Toronto]. That’s the exciting part.

“I think the process we had is probably a little bit different from what Canada, the U.S. and even Sweden had to go through. We don’t have as big of a pool of NHL players as those teams have. But I’m here full time in North America, so my role was to watch as many games in person of the Finns that we were considering for the team and obviously do all the background work with the analytics and watching the tape when I couldn’t be there in person.

“It’s been a fun process.”

Can Finland use its smaller size to its an advantage, because the players know each other well and can come together quickly?

“Everybody is committed. Everybody is 100 percent [invested] in what we’re trying to do. And that’s always been in the strength of the Finnish team, is that everybody checks their egos at the door before you get to the locker room. It doesn’t matter what kind of stars we have. We play as a team. We compete as a team. We commit to the team concept. That’s what makes hockey so great.”

What is the Finnish perspective on this tournament, considering it’s being staged in North America? Are people excited in Finland?

“Absolutely. The NHL is followed very closely in Finland. Even with the time difference, a lot of people watch all the afternoon games. Some people stay up late at night watching games, or tape them and watch them in the morning. They follow the NHL on social media and through the media in Finland. There are full-time people here covering the NHL, especially the Finns playing in the NHL.

“The NHL is the No. 1 league in the world. Finland is known for loving hockey. I would say it’s very close to Canada the way hockey is being loved in the country. It’s the No. 1 team sport in Finland, for sure, there’s no question about it, and I would say the No. 1 sport overall as far as popularity goes.

“So, this has created a lot of excitement in Finland. I think there’s a lot of Finns traveling to see the tournament. I’ve been contacted by many friends who are coming over to watch the tournament. I think there’s a big anticipation, big excitement, and everybody’s kind of waiting for it to get going.”

When Finland plays Sweden at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday, it will be 1 p.m. ET but 8 p.m. in Helsinki -- prime time. How would you describe that rivalry?

“It’s probably similar to the U.S.-Canada rivalry. There’s going to be some NHL teammates going at it hard on the different sides of the border and in different uniforms this time. There’s a lot of respect on both sides, I’m sure, but at the same time, it’s a fierce rivalry and competition. Looking forward to it.”