Aho, Laine reunited as Finland linemates at 4 Nations Face-Off

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Finland is counting on Sebastian Aho and Patrik Laine rekindling some old magic at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

It's been more than nine years, though, since they combined forces as linemates to torment defenders and help Finland win gold at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship. Can that chemistry come back instantly when Finland plays its opening game against the United States at Bell Centre in Montreal on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS)?

"I hope so. And I do think so," Aho said. "Once you have it, you always kind of know how the other guy thinks and how he likes to play. It's [nine] years ago now, so we still need a lot of talking, a couple practices here and just try to recreate that chemistry."

Aho had 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in seven games at the 2016 World Juniors. Laine had 13 points and tied United States forward Auston Matthews for the tournament lead with seven goals. Laine and Aho each had a goal and an assist in Finland's 4-3 overtime victory against Russia in the gold medal game.

"It was pretty amazing," said Finland defenseman Niko Mikkola. "They were scoring every game at least two goals. They had chemistry right away from the start."