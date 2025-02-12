Saros named starter for Finland against United States at 4 Nations

Predators goalie 'to make the most of it' in country's 1st game of tournament

Saros_FIN-4N-practice

© Vitor Munhoz/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Juuse Saros will start for Finland when it faces the United States in its opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"Obviously, you try to make the most of it," Saros said following Finland's practice at CN Sports Complex on Wednesday. "It's a special tournament, a one-of-a-kind thing, so you try to enjoy it as much as possible."

Coach Antti Pennanen said Saros' experience was among the deciding factors in picking the 29-year-old for the coveted assignment ahead of Kevin Lankinen and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Saros is 11-23-6 with 2.95 goals-against average, .899 save percentage and four shutouts in 41 games (all starts) with the Nashville Predators this season. Lankinen is 19-8-7 with 2.53 GAA, .905 save percentage and four shutouts in 34 games (32 starts) for the Vancouver Canucks. Luukkonen is 18-16-4 with a 3.02 GAA, .895 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 games (all starts) with the Buffalo Sabres.

"He's a really good goalie," Pennanen said of Saros. "We have three really good goalies, and it wasn't an easy call, but tomorrow we go with Juuse."

Saros will have his hands full against a loaded U.S. lineup that features Auston Matthews, Kyle Connor, Jack Eichel, Matthew Tkachuk and Jack Hughes. Connor Hellebuyck will start for the U.S.

"Obviously, all four lines can score and make plays," Saros said. "So, yeah, we're going to prepare for everything, and we know how good that team is, so we've just got to prepare and do our best."

Finland's defense has been depleted by injuries with Miro Heiskanen (knee), Jani Hakanpaa (knee) and Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) missing the tournament and Urho Vaakanainen, Henri Jokiharju and Nikolas Matinpalo replacing them. That could put more pressure on Finland's goalies, but Saros doesn't view it that way.

"Obviously, it [stinks] losing guys, but we trust everybody who's stepping up," Saros said. "So, it doesn't really change anything what we're going to do."

Let The 4 Nations Face-Off Games Begin! Tournament kicks off tonight at 8PM ET

Related Content

Finland goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

McDavid waited for his time on international stage representing Canada

Gustavsson to start for Sweden against Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Tkachuk brothers ‘having a blast’ as U.S. teammates at 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off

Hellebuyck to start for U.S. against Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Finland goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Crosby expects ‘butterflies’ at start of 4 Nations Face-Off, set to play with McDavid

Sweden ready for ‘perfect’ atmosphere against Canada for 4 Nations opener

3 Keys: Canada vs. Sweden, 4 Nations Face-Off

Gustavsson to start for Sweden against Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

U.S. team’s depth means players must make ‘sacrifices’ at 4 Nations Face-Off

Sweden goalie breakdown for 4 Nations Face-Off opener

Fantasy hockey rankings for 4 Nations Face-Off

Top 10 NHL EDGE stats for 4 Nations Face-Off

4 Nations Face-Off will be ‘great tournament,’ Gainey says

Rantanen using 4 Nations Face-Off as reset following trade to Hurricanes

McDavid waited for his time on international stage representing Canada

4 Nations participants have 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics on mind

Sweden confident in 'top-class' defense heading into 4 Nations Face-Off opener

4 Nations Face-Off participants say level of play 'doesn't get higher'

4 Nations Face-Off blog: Mikael Granlund 