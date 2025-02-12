Saros named starter for Finland against United States at 4 Nations

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Juuse Saros will start for Finland when it faces the United States in its opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"Obviously, you try to make the most of it," Saros said following Finland's practice at CN Sports Complex on Wednesday. "It's a special tournament, a one-of-a-kind thing, so you try to enjoy it as much as possible."

Coach Antti Pennanen said Saros' experience was among the deciding factors in picking the 29-year-old for the coveted assignment ahead of Kevin Lankinen and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Saros is 11-23-6 with 2.95 goals-against average, .899 save percentage and four shutouts in 41 games (all starts) with the Nashville Predators this season. Lankinen is 19-8-7 with 2.53 GAA, .905 save percentage and four shutouts in 34 games (32 starts) for the Vancouver Canucks. Luukkonen is 18-16-4 with a 3.02 GAA, .895 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 games (all starts) with the Buffalo Sabres.