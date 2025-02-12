4 Nations Face-Off takes center ice on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

It's all 4 Nations Face-Off all the time on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.

Co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke recorded the episode from Montreal, where the first four games of the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played, starting with Canada against Sweden at Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Canada defenseman Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights) was the first of four guests to join Rosen and Roarke. In addition, the episode features interviews with Sweden forward Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles Kings) and defenseman Rasmus Andersson (Calgary Flames), and United States forward Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets).

All four players discuss their excitement for the tournament, what it means to represent their respective countries, what they expect from the tournament, keys to winning and much more.

In addition, Rosen and Roarke break down the keys for Canada, especially goaltending; Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues) will start against Sweden on Wednesday.