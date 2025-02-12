4 Nations Face-Off takes center ice on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Co-hosts discuss Canada goaltending, Sweden's hopes, U.S. honoring Gaudreaus

4Nations-Canada_practice

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

It's all 4 Nations Face-Off all the time on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.

Co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke recorded the episode from Montreal, where the first four games of the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played, starting with Canada against Sweden at Bell Centre on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Canada defenseman Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights) was the first of four guests to join Rosen and Roarke. In addition, the episode features interviews with Sweden forward Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles Kings) and defenseman Rasmus Andersson (Calgary Flames), and United States forward Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets).

All four players discuss their excitement for the tournament, what it means to represent their respective countries, what they expect from the tournament, keys to winning and much more.

In addition, Rosen and Roarke break down the keys for Canada, especially goaltending; Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues) will start against Sweden on Wednesday.

They also discuss the reasons why the Swedes should not be underestimated in the tournament, bringing up their elite defense led by captain Victor Hedman, and their thoughts on Filip Gustavsson getting the first start in Sweden's net against Canada.

Rosen and Roarke tell the powerful story of Guy Gaudreau being present at the U.S. team dinner Monday and on the ice with the Americans for practice Tuesday. Gaudreau is the father of the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed while riding bicycles in New Jersey on Aug. 29.

Johnny Gaudreau likely would have been on the U.S. team at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Americans are keeping his spirit with them and have his USA Hockey jersey hanging in their dressing room.

Rosen and Roarke give their predictions for the tournament before the end of the episode.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

