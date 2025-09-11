Top NHL prospects to be showcased in 10 tournaments across North America

Misa of Sharks, Demidov of Canadiens among those to watch

Misa Demidov prospect games this weekend

© San Jose Sharks / Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Many potential future stars and potential candidates to challenge for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year this season will play in NHL prospect tournaments across North America this weekend.

Each will enable players selected in the NHL draft, signed as free agents, or earning tryouts to make an impression prior to the start of training camps next week.

The Buffalo Sabres will host the Prospects Challenge with players from the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo from Thursday through Monday.

The Colorado Avalanche will host the Rookie Showcase, which includes the Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights, at South Suburban Sports Complex in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, from Friday through Sunday.

The Next Gen Showcase features the Edmonton Oilers against the Calgary Flames in a two-game series, at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Friday and at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Sunday.

The Anaheim Ducks will host the Golden State Rookie Faceoff with the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, California, from Friday through Sunday.

The Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase will include three games featuring top prospects from the Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues from Friday through Sunday at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the NHL Prospect Tournament, which includes the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida, from Friday through Monday.

The Prospect Showdown at Bell Centre in Montreal will include the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets on Saturday and Sunday.

The Dallas Stars Prospect Games will feature a two-game series between the Stars and Detroit Red Wings at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday and Sunday.

The NHL Prospects Showcase will feature a two-game set between the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, on Saturday, and at Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle on Sunday.

And the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers will play a two-game rookie series at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Friday and Saturday

Here are 22 prospects to watch from the 10 tournaments:

Prospects Challenge

Lenni Hameenaho, F, New Jersey Devils: Hameenaho (6-foot, 173 pounds), selected in the second round (No. 58) in the 2023 NHL Draft, is expected to begin the season in Utica of the American Hockey League after he had 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 58 games with Assat in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league. The 20-year-old right-handed shot is a projected top-six NHL forward and a player who can complement an elite center.

Ben Kindel, F, Pittsburgh Penguins: The No. 11 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft had 99 points (35 goals, 64 assists) in 65 games with Calgary of the Western Hockey League last season. The 18-year-old right-handed shot (5-10, 176) plays bigger than his stature and is a smart, versatile center, capable of creating his own scoring chances as well as setting up teammates. Kindel could be the player the Penguins will look to after Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin's playing days eventually end.

Benjamin Kindel drafted by Pittsburgh Penguins

Rookie Showcase

Gavin Brindley, F, Colorado Avalanche: Acquired in a trade with Columbus Blue Jackets on June 27, Brindley (5-8, 173) is tough and tenacious. The 20-year-old had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 52 games with Cleveland (AHL) last season.

Tij Iginla, F, Utah Mammoth: Chosen No. 6 in the 2024 NHL Draft, Iginla (6-foot, 182) is champing at the bit for game action after missing most of last season following double hip surgery, in December (right hip) and January (left hip). He's the son of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla. Prior to surgery, the 19-year-old had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 21 games with Kelowna of the Western Hockey League.

Tij Iginla UTA

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Dmitriy Simashev, D, Utah Mammoth: A bruising, skilled, left-shot defenseman, Simashev (6-4, 198) has an outside shot at earning an NHL spot out of training camp. Chosen by the Arizona Coyotes with the No. 6 pick in the 2023 draft, the 20-year-old had six points (one goal, five assists) in 56 games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the Kontinental Hockey League last season. He might start the season in Tucson (AHL), but a promotion could come sooner rather than later.

Next Gen Showcase

Hunter Brzustewicz, D, Calgary Flames: The right-handed shot (6-foot, 190), acquired as part of a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31, 2024, had a solid season of development with the Calgary Wranglers (AHL), with 32 points (five goals, 27 assists) in 70 games. Projected as an offensive defenseman at the next level after he had 92 points (13 goals, 79 assists) in 67 games with Kitchener of the Ontario Hockey League in 2023-24, Brzustewicz will continue to work on his defensive game this season. He was selected by the Canucks in the third round (No. 75) of the 2023 draft.

Matt Savoie, F, Edmonton Oilers: It will be interesting to see the improvement after the 21-year-old (5-9, 179) had 54 points (19 goals, 35 assists) in 66 games with Bakersfield (AHL) last season, his first as a professional player. He could play a bottom-six role and offer assistance on the penalty kill if he does make Edmonton's roster out of camp. Acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on July 5, 2024, Savoie is an explosive skater, has a relentless motor and is very versatile. The Sabres had chosen him with the No. 9 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft.

EDM 32 in 32 top prospects Matt Savoie

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Golden State Rookie Faceoff

Michael Misa, F, San Jose Sharks: Misa (6-1, 184) was the first player from Saginaw to win the Red Tilson Trophy, given to the most outstanding player in the OHL, after he led the league with 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games last season. Chosen No. 2 in the 2025 draft, the left-shot center had at least one point in 60 of 65 regular-season games and had the most points by an OHL player since Patrick Kane (145) and John Tavares (134) in 2006-07.

Beckett Sennecke, F, Anaheim Ducks: The 19-year-old (6-3, 190), selected No. 3 in the 2024 draft, had 86 points (36 goals, 50 assists) in 56 games in his third season with Oshawa (OHL) last season. Sennecke, known for his two-way game, was tied for third in goals (14) and was fourth in points (32) in the OHL playoffs, proving to be a real difference-maker in clutch situations.

Beckett Sennecke at dev camp

© Tyler Pistoia/Anaheim Ducks

Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

Zeev Buium, D, Minnesota Wild: Buium (6-foot, 183) signed a three-year, entry-level contract April 13 after he had 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists) in 41 games as a sophomore at the University of Denver. A smart, gifted puck-mover from the back end, the 19-year-old played four games for the Wild in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, getting an assist in a win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round.

Zeev Buium MIN

© David Berding/Getty Images

Dalibor Dvorsky, F, St. Louis Blues: The No. 10 pick in the 2023 draft likely will start on the wing first but could move to a permanent role as a center with the Blues this season. Dvorsky (6-1, 201) had 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 61 games with Springfield (AHL) on the way to the 20-year-old earning AHL All-Star honors.

NHL Prospect Tournament

Tanner Molendyk, D, Nashville Predators: Molendyk (6-foot, 190), the No. 24 pick in the 2023 draft, had 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) in 49 games split between Saskatoon and Medicine Hat (WHL) last season. His 20 playoff points (four goals, 16 assists) in 16 games helped Medicine Hat win the WHL championship and ranked third in the playoffs among defensemen. A smooth skater and puck transporter, Molendyk likely will begin the season with Milwaukee (AHL).

Bradly Nadeau, F, Carolina Hurricanes: Nadeau (5-11, 172) led AHL rookies and was fifth among all players with 32 goals in 64 games with Chicago last season. The 20-year-old, selected No. 30 in the 2023 draft, led Chicago in goals, was second in points (58) and tied for third in assists (26) before he played in Carolina's final two regular-season games, getting one assist.

Bradly Nadeau CAR

© Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Dallas Stars Prospect Games

Emil Hemming, F, Dallas Stars: Hemming (6-2, 209) made his North American debut last season with 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) in 60 games with Barrie (OHL). Chosen No. 29 in the 2024 draft, the 19-year-old possesses a good shot and will drive the net with authority to create good scoring opportunities.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, D, Detroit Red Wings: The right-handed shot (5-11, 176) compensates for his lack of size with his hockey smarts and tremendous work ethic. The 20-year-old was named the 2025 Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year after he led all under-21 players in the Swedish Hockey League 12 goals and 29 points in 46 games with Skelleftea.

det-sandin-pellikka

© Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

Prospect Showdown

Easton Cowan, F, Toronto Maple Leafs: Chosen in the first round (No. 28) of the 2023 draft, the 20-year-old is poised to take the next step in his career and will be given every opportunity during training camp to earn an NHL roster spot. Cowan (6-foot, 185) led the OHL playoffs with 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists) in 17 games, helping London win the league championship, and then was named most valuable player at the Memorial Cup after tying for the tournament lead with seven points (three goals, four assists) in five games to lead London to the championship.

Ivan Demidov, F, Montreal Canadiens: Demidov (6-1, 192), a left-handed shot chosen No. 5 in the 2024 draft, is a dynamic, complete offensive player who has earned comparisons to Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov. The 19-year-old had 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 65 regular-season games with SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) last season, then joined the Canadiens after signing a three-year, entry-level contract April 8. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in two regular-season games and two assists in five Stanley Cup Playoff games. Demidov demands the puck, thrives on the challenges to generate scoring chances and possesses elite skills and attributes that allow him to quickly execute plays.

CHI@MTL: Demidov tallies first NHL goal in debut

Brayden Yager, F, Winnipeg Jets: Selected by the Penguins with the No. 14 pick in the 2023 draft, the 20-year-old center was acquired by Winnipeg in a trade with Pittsburgh for forward Rutger McGroarty on Aug. 22, 2024 and will play professional hockey full-time this season. Last season he had 82 points (25 goals, 57 assists) in 54 games in the WHL with Moose Jaw and Lethbridge. Yager (5-11, 180) possesses separation speed, great vision and is a game-breaker.

NHL Prospects Showcase

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, F, Vancouver Canucks: Lekkerimaki (5-11, 172) had 28 points (19 goals, nine assists) in 36 games with Abbotsford (AHL) in the first full season in North American for the native of Tullinge, Sweden. The No. 15 pick in the 2022 draft also had six points (three goals, three assists) in 24 NHL games but may need to add more strength and speed to set himself up as a full-time contributor in Vancouver.

Berkly Catton, F, Seattle Kraken: Catton (5-10, 179) had 109 points (38 goals, 71 assists) in 57 games as captain with Spokane (WHL), his second straight season with at least 100 points. His age (19) prevents Catton from playing in the American Hockey League, so he should get every opportunity to make the NHL roster. Selected No. 8 in the 2024 draft, Catton is an exceptional playmaker possessing great hockey IQ and explosiveness on his skates.

Berkly Catton SEA

© Juan OcampoNHLI via Getty Images

Flyers vs. Rangers series

Gabe Perreault, F, New York Rangers: The 20-year-old signed his three-year, entry-level contract March 31 after he had 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) in 37 games as a sophomore at Boston College last season. Recognized for his creativity and hockey IQ, Perreault (5-11, 180), chosen No. 23 in the 2023 draft, played five NHL games, appearing to make a quick and relatively seamless adjustment to the speed of the game.

Gabe Perrault NYR

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Jett Luchanko, F, Philadelphia Flyers: Luchanko (5-11, 180), selected No. 13 in the 2024 draft, had 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 46 games while serving as captain with Guelph (OHL), after playing four games with the Flyers to begin last season. The 19-year-old knows how to use his speed to benefit himself and teammates at both ends of the ice. He'll compete for a spot in the NHL lineup in training camp or return for one more OHL season.

Related Content

Schaefer, other top prospects enjoy ‘pretty cool’ NHLPA Rookie Showcase

Schaefer, Demidov among NHL Network's top 25 prospects

Misa signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Sharks

Iginla 'all clear' after hip surgeries, eyes roster spot with Mammoth

Schaefer, No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL Draft, must ‘earn my spot’ with Islanders

NCAA hockey could be major pathway to NHL after rule change

Latest News

Hellebuyck talks Olympics, expectations for Jets in Q&A with NHL.com

Lee welcomes Schaefer to help cancer charity effort with Islanders

Islanders premiere new documentary series ‘On The Island’

Fantasy hockey sleeper picks with EDGE stats

Bennett goes back to animal shelter, this time with Cup

Eichel taking 'business as usual' approach in contract season with Golden Knights

Hughes focused on Canucks amid talk of possibly playing with brother

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

Blues' Dean to receive care from NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

Misa signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Sharks

Jarvis relishes chance to 'showcase the Hurricanes' on Player Media Tour

Panthers mainstream media booming since dawn of franchise in 1992

NHL, NHLPA, Alumni Association unveil Healthcare and Wellness Fund for retirees

Marner prepared to face Toronto homecoming 'head-on' with Golden Knights

NHL moving closer to finalizing details for 2028 World Cup of Hockey

Schaefer, Demidov among NHL Network's top 25 prospects

Bedard, Blackhawks 'comfortable' with ongoing contract talks

Marchand says playing for Canada in Olympics would be 'dream come true'