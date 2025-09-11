Top NHL prospects to be showcased in 10 tournaments across North America

Many potential future stars and potential candidates to challenge for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year this season will play in NHL prospect tournaments across North America this weekend.

Each will enable players selected in the NHL draft, signed as free agents, or earning tryouts to make an impression prior to the start of training camps next week.

The Buffalo Sabres will host the Prospects Challenge with players from the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo from Thursday through Monday.

The Colorado Avalanche will host the Rookie Showcase, which includes the Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights, at South Suburban Sports Complex in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, from Friday through Sunday.

The Next Gen Showcase features the Edmonton Oilers against the Calgary Flames in a two-game series, at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Friday and at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Sunday.

The Anaheim Ducks will host the Golden State Rookie Faceoff with the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in Irvine, California, from Friday through Sunday.

The Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase will include three games featuring top prospects from the Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues from Friday through Sunday at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the NHL Prospect Tournament, which includes the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida, from Friday through Monday.

The Prospect Showdown at Bell Centre in Montreal will include the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets on Saturday and Sunday.

The Dallas Stars Prospect Games will feature a two-game series between the Stars and Detroit Red Wings at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday and Sunday.

The NHL Prospects Showcase will feature a two-game set between the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, on Saturday, and at Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle on Sunday.

And the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers will play a two-game rookie series at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Friday and Saturday

Here are 22 prospects to watch from the 10 tournaments: