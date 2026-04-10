Stanley Cup Playoff races remarkably tight with less than 1 week to go

EAST WILD CARD

Boston Bruins -- 43-26-10 -- 96 points -- 3 GR

Ottawa Senators -- 42-27-10 -- 94 points -- 3 GR

Detroit Red Wings -- 41-29-9 -- 91 points -- 3 GR

New York Islanders -- 43-31-5 -- 91 points -- 3 GR

Columbus Blue Jackets -- 39-28-12 -- 90 points -- 3 GR

Washington Capitals -- 40-30-9 -- 89 points -- 3 GR

Bruins: Though they appear to be in great shape to make the playoffs, their hold on the first wild card could be slipping. They have a two-point lead on the Senators, who own the first tiebreaker.

Remaining games: April 11 vs. Lightning; April 12 at Blue Jackets; April 14 vs. Devils

Senators: They have gotten hot at the right time, winning three straight and four of five (4-1-0), but they are not home free yet. They will play a massive game at the Islanders on Saturday.

Remaining games: April 11 at Islanders; April 12 at Devils; April 15 vs. Maple Leafs

Red Wings: They saved their season (for the moment) with a win against the Flyers on Thursday. Their only hope to get in is to catch the Senators, who own the first tiebreaker on them. The Red Wings need to win out and get some help.

Remaining games: April 11 vs. Devils; April 13 at Lightning; April 15 at Panthers

Islanders: The Peter DeBoer era began with a 5-3 win against the Maple Leafs on Thursday to put them one point behind the Flyers for third in the Metropolitan, which appears to be their only way in. We'll know a lot more about the Islanders' hopes after their game against the Senators on Saturday.

Remaining games: April 11 vs. Senators; April 12 vs. Canadiens; April 14 vs. Hurricanes

Blue Jackets: They have just two wins in their past nine games (2-6-1) to fall dangerously close to missing the postseason. Like the Islanders, it appears their only chance to get in is finishing third in the Metro, but they would have to jump over the Islanders and Flyers to do it.

Remaining games: April 11 at Canadiens; April 12 vs. Bruins; April 14 vs. Capitals

Capitals: They face perhaps the toughest road to get in, needing to jump over three teams, the Flyers, Islanders and Blue Jackets, to reach third in the Metro and get in.

Remaining games: April 11 at Penguins; April 12 vs. Penguins; April 14 vs. Blue Jackets