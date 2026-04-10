DeBoer puts Islanders focus on ‘playoff habits’ in late-season takeover

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Pete DeBoer spent his first three full days as the New York Islanders coach stressing what he calls playoff habits.

From Monday to Tuesday to Wednesday, each day the Islanders were on the ice practicing with DeBoer holding the whistle, having taken over for Patrick Roy as their new coach on Sunday.

Each day they talked about and worked on simple things like coming back into the defensive zone and stopping instead of chasing, forwards reloading and backchecking so the defensemen can keep good gaps, clean line changes so they could get off and on in time, and forwards opening up through the middle of the ice to make for a better transition game.

"Just all the little things that matter at this time of year," DeBoer said, "and matter even more a week from now when you get into the playoffs."

The Islanders aren't there yet, but they got closer to the Stanley Cup Playoffs by putting those playoff habits to work in a 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Thursday, giving DeBoer a win in his debut with the sixth NHL team since he got to the League in 2008.

New York is one point behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division, each with three games remaining.

The Islanders are also three points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

They play the Senators at UBS Arena on Saturday. The Montreal Canadiens are here Sunday, and the Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday to close out the regular season.

"There's nothing that sells a coach's message more than success, having success and feeling that success within what you're doing," DeBoer said. "We got some of that tonight. A lot of work to do, but we took care of our business tonight, which was to win a game and stay relevant here in the playoff hunt. We've got to do it again Saturday."