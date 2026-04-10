Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 11

Heiskanen_Rantanen_celebrate

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 11:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Boston Bruins will clinch a playoff berth:

* If they defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning in any fashion (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNW).

OR

* If they get one point against the Lightning AND if the New Jersey Devils defeat the Detroit Red Wings in any fashion (5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN) AND if either of the following occurs:

1. The Ottawa Senators defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN5, TVAS).
2. The Winnipeg Jets defeat the Philadelphia Flyers in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSP).

OR

* If the Devils defeat the Red Wings in regulation AND if either of the following occurs:

1. The Senators defeat the Islanders in regulation.
2. The Jets defeat the Flyers in regulation.

The Ottawa Senators will clinch a playoff berth:

* If they defeat the Islanders in any fashion AND if the Devils defeat the Red Wings in any fashion.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Edmonton Oilers will clinch a playoff berth:

* If they get at least one point against the Los Angeles Kings (4 p.m. ET; FDSNSC, KCAL, SNW).

OR

* With any result in the Jets-Flyers game other than a Jets regulation win.

The Vegas Golden Knights will clinch a playoff berth:

* If they defeat the Colorado Avalanche in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; ABC).

OR

* If they get one point against the Avalanche AND if both of the following occur:
1. The Flyers defeat the Jets in any fashion.
2. The Minnesota Wild defeat the Nashville Predators in any fashion (5 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNSO, KSTC).

OR

* If all of the following occur:

1. The Vancouver Canucks defeat the San Jose Sharks in any fashion (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, CITY, SN, CBC).
2. The Flyers defeat the Jets in regulation.
3. The Wild defeat the Predators in regulation.​

The Anaheim Ducks (idle) will clinch a playoff berth:

* If all of the following occur:
1. The Canucks defeat the Sharks in any fashion.
2. The Flyers defeat the Jets in regulation.
3. The Wild defeat the Predators in regulation.

The Dallas Stars will clinch the No. 2 seed in the Central Division (and the Minnesota Wild will clinch the No. 3 seed):

* If the Stars defeat the Rangers in any fashion (5 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG).

OR

* If the Stars get one point against the Rangers AND if the Predators defeat the Wild in any fashion.

OR

* If the Predators defeat the Wild in regulation.

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