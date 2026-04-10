Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 11

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 11:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Boston Bruins will clinch a playoff berth:

* If they defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning in any fashion (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNW).

OR

* If they get one point against the Lightning AND if the New Jersey Devils defeat the Detroit Red Wings in any fashion (5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN) AND if either of the following occurs:

1. The Ottawa Senators defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN5, TVAS).

2. The Winnipeg Jets defeat the Philadelphia Flyers in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSP).

OR

* If the Devils defeat the Red Wings in regulation AND if either of the following occurs:

1. The Senators defeat the Islanders in regulation.

2. The Jets defeat the Flyers in regulation.