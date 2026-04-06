Draisaitl may not be ready by start of playoffs for Oilers

Draisaitl is fifth in the NHL with 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists) in 65 games.

The 30-year-old was injured when he took a hit from Predators forward Ozzy Wiesblatt at 4:20 of the first period in the win against Nashville after scoring the opening goal at 3:12 on the power play.

Draisaitl returned for two shifts toward the end of the first but did not play in the second or third.

“If he gets in that first game (of the playoffs), that’s great,” Knoblauch said. “He’s not been on the ice yet. We anticipate he will be on the ice sometime this week and we’ll have an indication of how that’s going to go. I’ll probably sometime in that first round.”

Draisaitl returned home to Germany to receive treatment for the injury from a specialist.

While in Germany, he attended an FC Bayern Munich soccer game in Munich and spoke to a television reporter after the game. He was asked in German whether he would be able to play for the Oilers in the playoffs.

“I hope so. That’s the plan, the reason I’m here right now," Draisaitl told Sky Sport on March 21. “(The recovery) will definitely take a few weeks, that’s for sure. I hope we play long enough so I can help out again at some point.”

Edmonton begins a three-game road trip at the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360). It has reached the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons, falling to the Florida Panthers each time.

Draisaitl had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in the playoffs last season, and 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) in 2024.

The Oilers are also without forward Zach Hyman, who has an undisclosed injury and is not expected to play on the road trip. Edmonton visits the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

“Hyman, I would think he’s going to play one if not two games before the end of this season,” Knoblauch said. “So, this week he’s out and not playing.”

Hyman has 51 points (31 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games. He missed the first 19 games of the season recovering from a broken wrist sustained in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

“Obviously we’re missing two big pieces of our team and when that happens everybody’s got to step up,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said Monday. “We’re focusing on this road trip and trying to get a couple of wins and we have to go from there.”

Edmonton is 6-3-0 without Draisaitl, which included a season long, five-game winning streak that ended with a 5-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.