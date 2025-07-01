Demko, Garland each signs contract with Canucks

Thatcher Demko and Conor Garland each signed a contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Demko, a goalie, signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value); Garland, a forward, signed a six-year, $36 million contract ($6 million AAV). Each begins with the 2026-27 season.

Demko was 10-8-3 with a 2.90 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in 23 games for the Canucks last season.

"What it means to be a Vancouver Canuck has never been lost on me," Demko posted on Instagram. "From the day I was drafted I have been ALL in and committed to our end goal as a team and a city. This last calendar year has certainly tested me in many ways but I've never been more clear about my desire to be a Canucks and my motivation to get back to the level I know I can find. I'm incredibly grateful for this opportunity to continue my tenure in Vancouver."

Demko, 29, is entering the last of a five-year, $25 million contract ($5 million AAV) he signed with the Canucks on March 31, 2021, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

"Thatcher is one of the top goalies in the National Hockey League and a key leader in our locker room," general manager Patrik Allvin said. "His desire to continue his career in Vancouver says a lot about what we are trying to accomplish and where this organization is headed. Demmer is one of the hardest working players on our team and gives our group great confidence when he takes the net. A complete package of size, strength, rebound control, and athletic ability, our players know that they have an opportunity to win each and every game he plays."

Selected by Vancouver in the second round (No. 36) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Demko is 126-89-20 with a 2.80 GAA, .910 save percentage and nine shutouts in 242 regular-season games (236 starts) for the Canucks and 3-1 with an 0.97 GAA, .974 save percentage and one shutout in five Stanley Cup Playoff games (four starts).

Garland, 29, had 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in 81 games for the Canucks last season.

He is entering the final year of a five-year, $24.75 million contract ($4.95 million AAV) he signed with Vancouver on July 27, 2021, and could have become a UFA after this season.

"Conor is a core member of our hockey team and a player who has taken on a bigger role with the club the past couple seasons," Allvin said. "His commitment to us by signing this deal shows how confident he is in our organization's vision and direction. He competes hard every day, drives play on the ice, is relentless on the forecheck and is really tough to play against. Gars is an emerging leader in the group and works extremely hard to keep himself and the players around him accountable."

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round (No. 123) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Garland had 291 points (122 goals, 169 assists) in 485 regular-season games for the Coyotes and Canucks and seven points (four goals, three assists) in 21 playoff games.

The Canucks also signed forward Brock Boeser on Tuesday. The 28-year-old forward, who became an unrestricted free agent, had 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 75 games for the Canucks last season and has spent 10 seasons with the team.

NHL.com independent correspondent Kevin Woodley contributed to this report