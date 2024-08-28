Sawchuk, Bobrovsky among best goalies from Original Six, today

Frank Brimsek, Boston Bruins

"Mr. Zero," a native of Eveleth, Minnesota, earned his nickname with six shutouts in his first 10 NHL games and two three-game shutout streaks during his rookie season (1938-39). He won the 1939 Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, the Vezina Trophy in 1939 and '42 as top goalie and was a factor in helping the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in '39 and another title in '41.

Brimsek's forte was playing the angles and rarely dropping to the ice.

"They also called him 'Frigid Frankie' because he was so cool under fire," said Brimsek's biographer Ty Dilello.