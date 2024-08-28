Welcome to NHL Goalie Week. NHL Social is celebrating the goaltending position this week, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, reveling in the uniqueness and artistry of the puck-stoppers behind the masks. In that spirit, here is noted NHL historian Stan Fischer comparing the six best Original Six goalies and those of today (listed alphabetically).
Sawchuk, Bobrovsky among best goalies from Original Six, today
4-time Vezina Trophy winner helped Maple Leafs to last Cup title, 35-year-old anchor of Panthers' 1st NHL championship
Frank Brimsek, Boston Bruins
"Mr. Zero," a native of Eveleth, Minnesota, earned his nickname with six shutouts in his first 10 NHL games and two three-game shutout streaks during his rookie season (1938-39). He won the 1939 Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, the Vezina Trophy in 1939 and '42 as top goalie and was a factor in helping the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in '39 and another title in '41.
Brimsek's forte was playing the angles and rarely dropping to the ice.
"They also called him 'Frigid Frankie' because he was so cool under fire," said Brimsek's biographer Ty Dilello.
Glenn Hall, Chicago Black Hawks
"Mister Goalie's" record of playing 502 consecutive maskless games will never be matched. He helped the 1960-61 Black Hawks to their first Stanley Cup championship in 23 years while creating the "Butterfly" goalie style.
"He became the benchmark of steadiness," Hockey News editor in chief Ryan Kennedy said, "in part by bravely falling down."
At 36, Hall spurred the expansion St. Louis Blues to the 1968 Stanley Cup Final, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as Stanley Cup Playoff most valuable player despite getting swept by the Montreal Canadiens.
Terry Sawchuk, Detroit Red Wings
An NHL goalie and general manager, Emile Francis called Sawchuk "The greatest goalkeeper ever." So did The Hockey News.
Sawchuk played for four Stanley Cup winners and in the 1952 playoffs won eight straight games in sweeping the Toronto Maple Leafs and Canadiens, finishing with a 0.63 goals-against average. He won the Calder Trophy, the Vezina Trophy four times and was a three-time First All-Star. Sawchuk excelled for Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers.
At age 37, Sawchuk helped the Maple Leafs to their last Stanley Cup championship in 1967, calling it "The biggest thrill of my life!"
Jacques Plante, Canadiens
Hockey historian Ken Campbell said, "No goalie both dominated and revolutionized the game like Plante. And he did it his way right until the very end."
Plante was the first goalie to wear a mask and, like a defenseman, the first to leave the net to field the puck. With Plante in the crease, the Canadiens won the Stanley Cup in 1953 and five consecutive times from 1956-60.
"Montreal couldn't have won those Cups without him," said Todd Denault, Plante's biographer.
He won the Vezina Trophy seven times and the Hart once as NHL most valuable player (1962).
"He was the best ever," Campbell said.
Dave Kerr, Rangers
Although successors Chuck Rayner and Gump Worsley made it to the Hockey Hall of Fame, neither won the Stanley Cup with New York. Kerr did in 1940 as part of an illustrious 11-season career. He allowed one goal in a four-game span during the 1936-37 playoffs and played every minute of every game in each of his last five seasons. When he demanded a $10,000 contract a year after the Cup win, general manager Lester Patrick refused.
At 31 and in his prime, Kerr stood up for himself and quit hockey.
Turk Broda, Maple Leafs
The native of Brandon, Manitoba, was regarded as the best playoff clutch goalie of his era. Broda was at his best when Toronto won the Cup from 1947-49.
"Turk was the man who kept the Leafs together," Canadiens coach Dick Irvin said.
Broda won his last NHL championship in 1951.
"Turk was a bloody marvel in clutch games," said teammate Howie Meeker, a four-time Cup champion.
Said Maple Leafs owner Conn Smythe: "Turk was the best team man I ever had."
Six from today
Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers
The hometown boy succeeded where so many others failed, helping the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final. Skinner wrote a rare comeback story. considering that during his 2023 playoff run he had a 3.68 goals-against average and .883 save percentage in 12 starts. He was a marvel (14-9, 2.45 GAA, .901 save percentage, one shutout) before falling one win short of the Cup when Edmonton lost 2-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 7. Skinner's ability to succeed under postseason pressure enabled him to outperform more experienced goalies.
Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers
There were doubts about 'Bob's' sustainability at the start of last season, but the indefatigable 35-year-old turned into a model of consistency. He lifted his game to all-time heights, guiding Florida to the Stanley Cup for the first time. Bobrovsky finished in the top five for all major goalie stats other than save percentage. A physical fitness devotee, he played at least 50 games for the third straight season, winning 36 en route to his first title.
Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils
A Vezina runner-up in 2021-22, Markstrom got little help with the Calgary Flames last season, yet he led the NHL in high danger save percentage (.857) and tied Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders for fifth in high danger saves (359), per NHL EDGE.
"He bounced back strongly from a disappointing 2022-23," Hockey News editor Brian Costello said.
As one scout put it, "Jacob is a good goaltender who is the darling of the analytics crowd. On the Devils he'll perform at a level that matches his ability."
Igor Shesterkin, Rangers
Unquestionably the Rangers MVP, "Czar Igor" was so good in 2023-24 that the Big Apple media compared him to Hall of Famer and Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist.
"Shesterkin is right up there with the League's best goalies," Devils radio analyst and retired goalie Glenn "Chico" Resch said. "He's won a Vezina, helped win a Presidents' Trophy and went to the conference final."
The Rangers are counting on him to be the warhorse in another "Cup or Bust" crusade.
Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks' surprise awakening last season was galvanized by Demko's dominating 35 wins in 51 games.
"He's all business," coach Rick Tocchet said.
"He gives us a chance to win every night," added right wing Brock Boeser.
Unfortunately, after Demko helped Vancouver to the Pacific Division title, his playoff hopes were shattered by an injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Nashville Predators. Barring another serious injury, he could be elite for several years.
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
A two-time Vezina Trophy winner, Hellebuyck enjoyed one of his best seasons in 2023-24 until the Colorado Avalanche eliminated the Jets from the first round. His superior regular season work enabled Winnipeg to make the playoffs.
Hellebuyck led the NHL with a .921 save percentage (minimum 50 games) last season. He leads the League with 15,402 shots against since his debut, ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (13,976)
"No goalie has faced more shots than Hellebuyck since he arrived in the NHL in 2015-16," noted Michael Traikos of The Hockey News. "It's not even close."