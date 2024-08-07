Beliveau, McDavid among 6 best captains from Original Six, today

Canadiens forward engine behind 10 Stanley Cup titles, Oilers center lauded for 'beguiling skills'

By Stan Fischler
Special to NHL.com

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday.

This week presents six captains from the Original Six and today (listed alphabetically):

Sid Abel, Detroit Red Wings

Abel was the center and architect of the famed and feared "Production Line" with Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay. His superior leadership qualities enabled him to blend their varied talents into one of the NHL's most heralded lines. Despite the loss of Gordie Howe to injury, Abel rallied the Red Wings to a 4-3 double-overtime win against the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the 1950 Stanley Cup Final and eight consecutive wins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 1952 championship. Although slowing down somewhat, Abel took his skills to Chicago, where he became player-coach in 1952-53 and helped the previously forlorn Black Hawks to a rare postseason berth.

Sid Abel formed 'Production Line' with Howe, Lindsay

Syl Apps, Toronto Maple Leafs

Conn Smythe lauded Apps as "An All-Canadian Boy" for his ability to show his teammates the way. This was evident in the 1942 Stanley Cup Final, when Apps regrouped his skaters after Toronto fell behind 3-0 to Detroit. He spurred the Maple Leafs to four straight wins, a feat never equaled in the annals of NHL history. After a Canadian Army stint in World War II, Apps returned for Cup triumphs in 1947 and 1948 before retiring a champion. 

Smythe called the 1947-48 team the "Greatest Leafs team of all-time and maybe the all-time best as well with our great captain leading the way." After a pause, he said, "I tried like the dickens to get Syl to return for another year, but he said his time to retire had come."

Syl Apps won Stanley Cup three times with Maple Leafs

Jean Beliveau, Montreal Canadiens

"Le Gros Bill" (Big Bill) had a tough act to follow in 1960 after previous captain Maurice Richard retired. Beliveau not only became the engine driving the Canadiens 10 Stanley Cup championships, his majestic demeanor and skill made him a role model for friends and foes alike. Beliveau's stewardship at center energized linemates Bernie Geoffrion and Bert Olmstead, turning them into a marvelously gifted line. 

"Big Jean's captaincy was one of a kind -- the best," Canadiens general manager Frank Selke Sr. said.

Upon retirement, Beliveau held the NHL record as all-time playoff scorer.

Jean Beliveau's name is on Stanley Cup 17 times

Bill Cook, New York Rangers

Having honed his leadership skills as a World War I hero, Cook accepted the captain's role when the Rangers joined the NHL in 1926-27. Skating at right wing with kid brother Bun on the left side and Frank Boucher at center, Bill led the NHL in goals and points while "The Bread Line" emerged as one of the classiest ever seen. There was no doubt in anyone's mind as to who was the commander. 

"Billy ran the show whether it was on the ice or off," Boucher said.

Playing his typically aggressive game, Bill scored the Rangers' first-ever goal in the second period of a 1-0 win against the Montreal Maroons at old Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16, 1926. During the march to their first Cup title in 1928, the line scored every goal in the Final. Bill also scored the Cup-winning overtime goal against Toronto in 1933.

Pierre Pilote, Chicago Black Hawks

Ever since their 1938 Cup win, the Black Hawks sought a rugged, aggressive defenseman who also could put up points. A product of Chicago's farm system, Pilote not only filled the requirements, but he was also the balance wheel when the Black Hawks won the Cup in 1961. 

"We had some awfully good young players like Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita," coach Rudy Pilous said, "but Pierre was the chap who kept the boys in line." 

Pilote was named captain for the 1961-62 season and held the role for seven years. 

"I patterned my game after (Canadiens Hall of Fame defenseman) Doug Harvey," he said. 

When Pilote retired, he was the NHL's second-leading scorer among defensemen, behind Harvey.

Milt Schmidt, Boston Bruins

Following longtime Bruins leader Eddie Shore in the late 1930s was a huge challenge for Schmidt, a native of Kitchener, Ontario, but the rugged center did so, and then some. At center, "Uncle Miltie" was most responsible for "The Kraut Line" with Woody Dumart and Bobby Bauer being an NHL threat. 

"No question that Milt was the fellow who made the team go," Bruins publicist and Boston Globe writer Herb Ralby said. "He was an intense competitor and very tough." 

Schmidt -- he allowed that he was "a tough player" -- led the NHL in scoring in 1939-40. After he returned from World War II, he proved better than ever with an career-high 27 goals in 1945-46 and continued to star even after the Kraut Line broke up.  

"Milt was one of the greatest Bruins ever," defenseman Bobby Orr said.

There were no arguments about that.

Milt Schmidt centered Bruins' legendary 'Kraut Line'

Six from today:

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

It took perseverance and grim determination for Barkov to lead Panthers to their first Stanley Cup championship. 

"Barkov carried the team during its toughest times," wrote Erin Brown in The Hockey News. "His leadership is the key. Players feed off his work ethic."

Respected for "playing the game the right way," Barkov has proven it by winning two Selke Trophies voted as the best defensive forward in the League. His quality play during the Stanley Cup run was a reason for the ultimate triumph. He remains one of the best two-way forwards in the game and one of those quietly effective ice generals who lead by example.

Aleksander Barkov lifts the Stanley Cup after Game 7 win

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Indefatigable, scrappy and wise, Crosby successfully followed in the skates of previous captain Mario Lemieux starting in 2006, Crosby became the NHL's youngest captain at the time (19 years, 297 days) and the Penguins' indisputable role model. The evidence is there including three Stanley Cup victories, four trips to the Final and 17 years of comprehensive hockey at the highest level. 

In a comparison with Sid's eternal rival, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, Hockey News analyst Tom Thompson noted, "Crosby has been a better player -- more productive offensively and better defensively. And he's also had a greater impact on winning championships." 

Crosby belongs on a level with icons like Howe, Orr and Wayne Gretzky.

DET@PIT: Karlsson unloads slap shot for the OT winner, giving Crosby his 1000th assist

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Cool, calm and collected, the senior of Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes (New Jersey Devils), Quinn, 24, is the League's youngest captain, but his age has not diminished his ability to energize the Canucks and turn them into a Stanley Cup contender. Named Canucks captain last fall, Quinn underlined his leadership and value by leading defensemen in scoring with 92 points. He won the Norris Trophy and helped Vancouver win 50 games. 

"Ask anyone in the room," said one scout, "and they'll tell you that Quinn has the best work ethic on the team." 

The Hockey News summed up Hughes' worth this way: "He makes his teammates better and makes the team better."

Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

"He's a do-everything defenseman," Hockey News Editor-in-Chief Ryan Kennedy said. "He's a great skater with an active stick who processes the game quickly. Add in his offense and you've got a star." 

The hockey hero of his native Switzerland, Josi began displaying his leadership in Europe before coming to Nashville, where his captaincy has been well-earned. 

"He commands games with his superior instincts," hockey writer David Boclair said, "and knows when to join the attack." 

The face of the Predators for years, Josi ranks among the most respected captains in the Western Conference.

Brad Marchand, Bruins

A virtual clone of Lindsay, Marchand remains a pacemaker who leads with aggression while never relinquishing his scoring skills. 

"You hate him if you're not a Bruins fan," one veteran hockey writer noted. "Brad is a guy who still produces offense, kills penalties and shuts down top lines. He hits, he fights, he drives the opposition nuts and is a Bruin leader." 

Like Lindsay, Marchand never allows his relatively small physique (5-foot-9, 176 pounds) deter him from playing a hard-nosed game.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Acknowledged as the best player in the world, McDavid earned even more kudos by steering the Edmonton Oilers to within one win of the Stanley Cup. His assortment of offensive moves -- "dizzying speed and beguiling skills" stated one scouting report -- are matched by his consummate captaincy that expedited the Oilers' climb to elite status. 

"I've been a lot of years with these guys, and we've grown up together," McDavid said. "To see it all the way through to winning the Cup would have been really special."  

It's a fact of hockey life that the ascent of McDavid paralleled Edmonton's ascent. He truly is a captain's captain.

McDavid's historic playoffs earns him the Conn Smyte Trophy

