Beliveau, McDavid among 6 best captains from Original Six, today

Syl Apps, Toronto Maple Leafs

Conn Smythe lauded Apps as "An All-Canadian Boy" for his ability to show his teammates the way. This was evident in the 1942 Stanley Cup Final, when Apps regrouped his skaters after Toronto fell behind 3-0 to Detroit. He spurred the Maple Leafs to four straight wins, a feat never equaled in the annals of NHL history. After a Canadian Army stint in World War II, Apps returned for Cup triumphs in 1947 and 1948 before retiring a champion.

Smythe called the 1947-48 team the "Greatest Leafs team of all-time and maybe the all-time best as well with our great captain leading the way." After a pause, he said, "I tried like the dickens to get Syl to return for another year, but he said his time to retire had come."