Kucherov, Hedman propel Lightning past Blue Jackets

Mitchell Chaffee also scored, and Brayden Point had two assists for the Lightning (36-21-4), who have won nine of 10 (9-1-0) and were coming off a 2-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Monday that ended their eight-game winning streak. Jonas Johansson made 31 saves.

Zach Werenski scored twice for the Blue Jackets (30-23-8), who had won four straight. Elvis Merzlikins made 34 saves.

Chaffee gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead 30 seconds into the first period when he redirected a shot from Emil Lilleberg past Merzlikins five-hole.

Kucherov’s goal 1:07 later extended it 2-0, scoring on a breakaway at 1:37 after Guentzel sent him a stretch pass from the defensive zone.

Werenski cut it to 2-1at 17:20 with a shot from outside the left circle that beat Johansson to the far post.

Guentzel pushed it to 3-1 at 1:27 of the second period on a tip after Hedman found him open backdoor.

Hedman made it 4-1 at 6:36 on a shot from the left circle that went above Merzlikins' glove.

Werenski scored a short-handed goal at 10:49 to cut it to 4-2, finishing a 2-on-1 rush with a chip-in off a centering pass from Adam Fantilli.

Hedman’s second goal of the game made it 5-2 on the power play at 9:44, a one-timer from the point off a pass from Point.

Guentzel scored his second goal into an empty net at 17:53 for the 6-2 final.