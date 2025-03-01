MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for February

NEW YORK – Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel and Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of February presented by GEICO.

FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon notched 4-8—12 in eight contests to lift the Avalanche (35-24-2, 72 points) into a tie – in terms of standings points – for third place in the Central Division via a 5-3-0 month. He also scored a tournament-best four goals in as many games to claim MVP honors and help Canada to its championship at the 4 Nations Face-Off. MacKinnon found the score sheet in five of his eight appearances for Colorado, highlighted by a trio of three-point performances: Feb. 6 at CGY (0-3—3), Feb. 7 at EDM (1-3—4) and Feb. 26 vs. NJD (2-1—3). He topped the League in power-play goals (4), power-play points (t-6) and shots on goal (38), and also ranked among February’s leaders in points (7th; 12) and assists (t-8th; 8). MacKinnon became the first NHL player to reach the 90-point milestone in 2024-25, doing so in his 60th appearance Feb. 26 vs. NJD. It marked the third straight campaign that MacKinnon has accumulated 90 points in 60 or fewer contests, after also achieving the feat in 2023-24 (56 GP) and 2022-23 (59 GP). The reigning Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner currently owns a League-high 23-68—91 through 61 total games this season. The 29-year-old MacKinnon also places among the top 2024-25 performers in assists (1st; 68), even-strength assists (1st; 46), even-strength points (2nd; 62), shots on goal (2nd; 247), power-play points (t-2nd; 29) and power-play assists (t-3rd; 22).

SECOND STAR – BRANDON HAGEL, LW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Hagel, who also played in all four games for Canada during its championship run at the 4 Nations Face-Off (0-1—1), led the NHL with 7-6—13 in eight outings to push the Lightning (34-20-4, 72 points) into third place in the Atlantic Division via a League-best 7-0-1 February. Hagel, who collected all of his points during a seven-game run to close the month, additionally finished among February’s standouts in even-strength points (1st; 12), plus/minus (2nd; +14), goals (t-2nd; 7), even-strength goals (t-2nd; 6) and shooting percentage (minimum: 10 SOG; t-3rd; 33.3%). He produced four multi-point performances, highlighted by a stretch of three straight from Feb. 8-23 (3-5—8) that included his third career four-point effort (Feb. 8 at DET: 2-2—4). The 26-year-old Hagel currently sits second on Tampa Bay with 29-38—67 through 58 total appearances this season, one goal and eight points shy of his career highs established in 2022-23 (81 GP) and 2023-24 (82 GP), respectively. He also ranks among the 2024-25 NHL leaders in shorthanded points (1st; 7), shorthanded assists (t-1st; 4), even-strength goals (t-2nd; 26), shorthanded goals (t-3rd; 3), even-strength points (4th; 53), plus/minus (t-4th; +29), goals (9th; 29), points (14th; 67) and even-strength assists (t-15th; 27).

THIRD STAR – LEON DRAISAITL, C, EDMONTON OILERS

Draisaitl topped the NHL with eight goals in as many games (8-4—12) as the Oilers (34-21-4, 72 points) went 2-6-0 in February. He scored in each of his last seven contests (Feb. 4-27: 8-3—11) to match the longest goal streak of his career, set Feb. 12-25, 2023 (7-3—10). Draisaitl also extended his point streak to 10 games dating to Jan. 27 (9-5—14), his 11th career double-digit run and second of the season (following Dec. 5 – Jan. 4: 12-15—27). Draisaitl’s February, which included four straight multi-point performances (Feb. 4-22: 5-3—8), saw him finish among the League leaders in power-play goals (t‑2nd; 3), points (4th; 12), even-strength goals (t-4th; 5), even-strength points (t-7th; 8), shots on goal (t‑11th; 31) and power-play points (t-13th; 4). The 29-year-old Draisaitl currently holds a 10-goal lead in the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy race through 59 total contests this season (44-44—88). He also places among the leading 2024-25 players in game-winning goals (t-1st; 9), even-strength goals (1st; 31), even-strength points (1st; 63), power-play goals (t-1st; 13), points (2nd; 88), even-strength assists (t-4th; 32), plus/minus (t-8th; +27), shots on goal (9th; 198) and power-play points (t-9th; 25).

FOURTH STAR – HANK STAWASZ, DETROIT RED WINGS FAN

GEICO and the NHL are bringing you the “NHL Fourth Star presented by GEICO,” a fan appreciation program that recognizes one dedicated hockey fan alongside the NHL’s monthly “Three Stars” players. February’s “Fourth Star” is longtime Red Wings fan Hank Stawasz, known for bringing custom signs to games to distract opposing teams and create a “Fan Advantage” for Detroit. Click here to see the passion and energy Hank brings to every game.