Vasilevskiy leads 3 Stars of the Week

SECOND STAR – ROOPE HINTZ, C, DALLAS STARS

Hintz topped the NHL with seven assists and nine points overall (2-7—9) – as well as five power-play assists/points – in three contests to propel the Stars (39-19-2, 80 points) to a pair of wins. He scored once in a 6-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets Feb. 25. Hintz then compiled 1-7—8 over his next two outings, establishing a career high with four assists in a 6-2 victory against the Los Angeles Kings Feb. 28 before adding his sixth career four-point performance with 1-3—4 (including his 33rd career game-winning goal) in a 6-3 triumph versus the St. Louis Blues March 2. He became the second Stars/North Stars player in the past 40 years to register consecutive four-point games, following Tyler Seguin from Oct. 6-9, 2018 (3-5—8), as well as the fourth player in franchise history with at least seven assists over two contests. The 28-year-old Hintz has played in 56 total games this season (24-23—47), ranking among the top five on Dallas in game-winning goals (t-1st; 6), goals (3rd; 24), power-play assists (3rd; 9), points (4th; 47), power-play goals (4th; 5), power-play points (4th; 14) and assists (t-5th; 23).