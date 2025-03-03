Vasilevskiy leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK -- Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz and Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 2.
FIRST STAR – ANDREI VASILEVSKIY, G, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Vasilevskiy stopped 71 of the 73 shots he faced, going 3-0-0 with a 0.67 goals-against average, .973 save percentage and one shutout as he and the Lightning (35-20-4, 74 points) both extended their winning streaks to eight games dating to Feb. 4 (1.63 GAA, .945 SV%, 1 SO). Vasilevskiy turned aside 23 of 24 shots, including each of the last 17, in a 4-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers Feb. 25. He then made 24 saves for his 38th career shutout – tied for the third-most in the NHL since his debut in 2014-15 – in a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames Feb. 27. Vasilevskiy finished the week with 20 stops, yielding his lone goal with 3:59 remaining in regulation, in a 3-1 triumph versus the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals March 1. The 30-year-old Vasilevskiy, who additionally owns a 10-game point streak dating to Jan. 30 (9-0-1, 1.61 GAA, .947 SV%, 2 SO), shares second place in the NHL with 29 wins through 47 total appearances this season (29-15-3). The Vezina Trophy (2018-19) and Conn Smythe Trophy (2020-21) winner also places among the 2024-25 League leaders (minimum: 21 GP) in goals-against average (2nd; 2.18), shutouts (t-2nd; 4) and save percentage (3rd; .923).
SECOND STAR – ROOPE HINTZ, C, DALLAS STARS
Hintz topped the NHL with seven assists and nine points overall (2-7—9) – as well as five power-play assists/points – in three contests to propel the Stars (39-19-2, 80 points) to a pair of wins. He scored once in a 6-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets Feb. 25. Hintz then compiled 1-7—8 over his next two outings, establishing a career high with four assists in a 6-2 victory against the Los Angeles Kings Feb. 28 before adding his sixth career four-point performance with 1-3—4 (including his 33rd career game-winning goal) in a 6-3 triumph versus the St. Louis Blues March 2. He became the second Stars/North Stars player in the past 40 years to register consecutive four-point games, following Tyler Seguin from Oct. 6-9, 2018 (3-5—8), as well as the fourth player in franchise history with at least seven assists over two contests. The 28-year-old Hintz has played in 56 total games this season (24-23—47), ranking among the top five on Dallas in game-winning goals (t-1st; 6), goals (3rd; 24), power-play assists (3rd; 9), points (4th; 47), power-play goals (4th; 5), power-play points (4th; 14) and assists (t-5th; 23).
THIRD STAR – NICK SUZUKI, C, MONTREAL CANADIENS
Suzuki placed second in the NHL with 3-4—7 across three games as the Canadiens (29-26-5, 63 points) completed a perfect week to move within three points of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Suzuki collected three points in each of his first two outings, notching 1-2—3 in a 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes Feb. 25 before picking up 2-1—3 (including the primary assist on Cole Caufield’s overtime winner) in a 4-3 victory against the San Jose Sharks Feb. 27. He then added one helper in a 4-2 triumph versus the Buffalo Sabres March 1 as Montreal extended its winning streak to four games (its longest of the season) dating to Feb. 22. The 25-year-old Canadiens captain paces the team with 18‑43—61 through 60 total appearances in 2024-25. He also sits among the Montreal leaders in assists (1st; 43), power-play points (1st; 20), overtime goals (1st; 4), game-winning goals (t-1st; 5), plus/minus (t-1st; +7), goals (2nd; 18), power-play assists (2nd; 17) and power-play goals (t-4th; 3).
