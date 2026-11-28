LIGHTNING (15-8-2) at PANTHERS (15-8-3)

6 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Yanni Gourde

Ilya Mikheyev -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Gage Goncalves

Jeffrey Viel -- Sam O'Reilly -- Scott Sabourin

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Max Crozier, Emil Lilleberg

Injured: Conor Geekie (shoulder surgery), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Bokondji Imama -- Lars Eller -- Sandis Vilmanis

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas

Akira Schmid

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (neck), Garnet Hathaway (lower body)

Status report

Hedman left Tampa Bay’s 6-2 loss to the visiting Ottawa Senators in the first period Friday and did not return. Coach Jon Cooper did not have an update following the game. The Lightning did not have a morning skate Saturday. Crozier or Lilleberg could draw in. … Hathaway, a forward, left early in the third period of Florida’s 3-2 win at the Washington Capitals on Friday and did not return after colliding with Dylan Strome. Coach Paul Maurice said Hathaway is not expected to play Saturday. … Schmid is expected to start for Florida after Markstrom made the past four starts.