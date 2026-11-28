LIGHTNING (15-8-2) at PANTHERS (15-8-3)
6 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Yanni Gourde
Ilya Mikheyev -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Gage Goncalves
Jeffrey Viel -- Sam O'Reilly -- Scott Sabourin
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- John Carlson
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Max Crozier, Emil Lilleberg
Injured: Conor Geekie (shoulder surgery), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
Bokondji Imama -- Lars Eller -- Sandis Vilmanis
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas
Akira Schmid
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (neck), Garnet Hathaway (lower body)
Status report
Hedman left Tampa Bay’s 6-2 loss to the visiting Ottawa Senators in the first period Friday and did not return. Coach Jon Cooper did not have an update following the game. The Lightning did not have a morning skate Saturday. Crozier or Lilleberg could draw in. … Hathaway, a forward, left early in the third period of Florida’s 3-2 win at the Washington Capitals on Friday and did not return after colliding with Dylan Strome. Coach Paul Maurice said Hathaway is not expected to play Saturday. … Schmid is expected to start for Florida after Markstrom made the past four starts.