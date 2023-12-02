Stars score 8, hand Lightning 4th straight loss

Pavelski extends point streak to 9 for Dallas; Tampa Bay skid longest of season

Recap: Lightning at Stars 12.2.23

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists, extending his point streak to nine games, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 8-1 at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Pavelski has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in that span.

Jason Robertson had two goals, and Mason Marchment, Jamie Benn, and Thomas Harley each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (14-5-3). Jake Oettinger made 32 saves for Dallas, which is 7-2-2 in its past 11 games.

Victor Hedman scored, and Nikita Kucherov had an assist to extend his point streak to nine games for the Lightning (10-10-5), who lost their season-high fourth straight game. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves through the first two periods, and Jonas Johansson made seven saves in the third.

Tampa Bay has been outscored 19-5 during its skid.

Kucherov has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) during his point streak. With 23 games played, he became the fastest player in Lightning history to reach 40 points in a season (15 goals, 25 assists). Steven Stamkos required 25 games to reach 40 points in 2010-11. 

Tyler Seguin gave the Stars a 1-0 lead 1:01 into the game when he batted a rebound out of midair at the back door.

Robertson made it 2-0 at 6:28 on a sharp-angled shot that went between Vasilevskiy and the post, and Benn extended the lead to 3-0 at 7:39 on a breakaway.

Hedman cut the lead to 3-1 at 12:25 on a power-play goal through a screen, scoring into the top left corner of the net.

Marchment extended Dallas' lead to 4-1 at 3:42 of the second period from the top of the right face-off circle.

Pavelski made it 5-1 on the power play at 12:25 when he deflected a point shot from Harley. Robertson extended the lead to 6-1 at 14:23 after he pounced on a rebound after Benn’s initial shot rang off the post on the power play.

Harley made it 7-1 at 13:27 of the third period on a seeing-eye shot that went between Johansson's glove and leg pad. Sam Steel made it 8-1 at 14:26 on a one-timer off a 360-degree spin in the slot.

