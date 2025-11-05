Olofsson scores twice, Avalanche cool off Lightning

Ross Colton also scored, and Nathan MacKinnon extended his point streak to seven games with an assist for the Avalanche (8-1-5), who are 3-0-2 in their past five games. Scott Wedgewood made 22 saves.

“Pretty proud of our guys, because it seemed like it was a little bit of a grind tonight,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I think [the Lightning] played a tight defensive game. I think we battled to try to get there. Just from talking with our guys, there's a lot of guys sort of fighting to try to find their legs tonight.

“I don't think we had our best jump, but we played with a real good conscience. We were committed on the defending side, we just weren't quite as quick on either side of the puck, offensively or defensively.”

Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning (6-5-2). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves.

“It was good for a bit, and then we got in our own way. And when we get in our own way, it's usually going to be tough for us,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “I loved our first period. It was unfortunate that [there were] untimely penalties. We took those tonight, but they were a better team for periods two and three. So, that was a little disappointing.”

Kucherov gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 1:37 of the first period. Cale Makar tried to rim the puck around the boards behind the net, but Kucherov was able to cut it off and jam it past the left toe of Wedgewood at the right post.

“Just turned my head at the wrong time and it gets stuck, caught in a jersey,” Wedgewood said. “I don't know where it is, but it's one of those mental things. You just got to lock in and give the guys a chance. We battled back, tied it up going to the first intermission, and I trust the guys to take over from there.”