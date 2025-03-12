Jarvis scores again, Hurricanes top Lightning for 5th win in row

Jordan Martinook, Jack Roslovic and Sean Walker also scored for the Hurricanes (39-22-4), who have won six of seven. Pyotr Kochetkov made 23 saves.

Gage Goncalves scored for the Lightning (37-23-4), who have lost two in a row after winning 10 of 11. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov left the game after the second period and did not return.

Jarvis scored a short-handed goal to give Carolina a 1-0 lead at 4:29 of the first period. He took a pass from Sebastian Aho and gathered the puck on his backhand in the left circle before scoring on a snap shot over Vasilevskiy’s left shoulder.

Martinook made it 2-0 at 12:56 of the second period, skating into the right circle and scoring on a backhand that went between Vasilevskiy’s left pad and the right post.

Roslovic extended it to 3-0 at 19:15 after scoring off the rush. Taylor Hall made a cross-ice pass to Roslovic, who finished with a snap shot for his 100th NHL goal.

Goncalves cut it to 3-1 at 4:38 of the third period with a goal from above the hash marks after cutting from the right circle.

Walker scored on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 6:26 for the 4-1 final.