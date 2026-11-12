Kucherov's hat trick, Carlson's five points spark Lightning against Sabres

Hagel gets two goals, assist in win; Buffalo loses third in past four

Lightning at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Nikita Kucherov scored a natural hat trick in the third period and had an assist, and John Carlson had a goal and four assists for the Tampa Bay Lightning in an 8-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Brandon Hagel had two goals and an assist, Jake Guentzel added four assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for the Lightning (12-4-2), who are 5-1-2 in their past eight games.

Josh Doan, Jason Zucker and Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres (8-7-3), who have lost three of four. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed five goals on 14 shots before he was replaced by Colten Ellis (three goals on eight shots) early in the third.

Scott Sabourin gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 18:49 of the first period. After a rebound rolled out to the slot, he quickly snapped it glove side.

Carlson scored on the power play 49 seconds later to make it 2-0 at 19:38. He received a cross-crease pass from Guentzel at the back door, settled it and lifted it into the net.

Hagel pushed the lead to 3-0 from the slot at 4:33 of the second period when he snapped a loose puck past Luukkonen’s glove.

Yanni Gourde took a pass from Guentzel on an odd-man rush and beat Luukkonen stick side to increase it to 4-0 at 13:02.

That prompted Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff to call his timeout.

Doan then cut it to 4-1 on the power play, redirecting Ryan McLeod’s pass from the left circle by Vasilevskiy’s left skate at 15:54.

Zucker narrowed it to 4-2 at 19:32, finishing a backhand feed from Noah Ostlund off the rush from the left circle.

Thompson’s one-timer from the top of the right circle went off the far post and in 33 seconds into the third period to pull the Sabres within 4-3. 

Kucherov made it 5-3 at 1:25 on a breakaway, beating Luukkonen with a backhand under his left arm and ending the goalie’s night.

Kucherov then one-timed a pass by Carlson from the right circle to extend it to 6-3 at 4:11 and completed the hat trick from the same spot on the power play, off another Carlson feed, to widen the margin to 7-3 at 14:13.

Hagel scored from the slot at 15:06 off a Kucherov drop pass to make it an 8-3 final.

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